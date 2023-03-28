U23 coach Notoane blames Afcon qualification failure on lack of preparation

Market sentiment gets further support from receding fears of crisis in the banking sector
The lack of convictions for vandalism and theft of public infrastructure creates the impression thse are regarded as petty crimes
Cilliers Brink was elected with 109 votes, beating COPE councillor Ofentse Moalusi, who got 102 votes
Politics is about winning hearts and minds. Rise Mzansi seems exclusively focused on the mind, at the expense of the heart
Reeza Isaacs will leave at the end of June after more than a decade at the company
As the two events would hit the rand and thus be inflationary, the MPC would not want to go into such a period with figures that are too low
Phiri joins a growing number of business leaders publicly showing their frustration
Moscow reiterates its commitment to the New START arms control treaty even as Washington backs out of exchanging information on its nuclear forces
SA’s floundering senior men’s national team can hardly compare with their flourishing counterparts from Morocco
The event runs from 8am-3pm and is open to all classic-car owners, with a donation to Hospice Wits as the entry fee
An emotionally drained SA U-23 part-time coach David Notoane blamed lack of proper preparation for the side’s failure to qualify for the U-23 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) and 2024 Olympic Games.
Their goalless draw with the Republic of the Congo in Brazzaville on Monday caused them to exit in the third and final round of qualifying on away goals after a 1-1 draw in the home leg at Dobsonville Stadium last Thursday.
The U-23 Afcon in Morocco in June and July serves as the qualifier for the Paris Olympics.
Notoane could not steer his team to qualification despite having a good squad with players who are regulars for their Premier Soccer League clubs.
“It’s an emotional, draining outcome [because] these are the dreams we live for as coaches, to go to these major tournaments,” he said.
“We were so close and yet so far, and it’s unfortunate that most of the time one had to deal with last-minute situations in putting the team together, despite efforts to try to formulate a long-term strategy that will give the team good preparations.”
Notoane, a full-time youth coach at Mamelodi Sundowns and a stringer in his job for the SA Football Association, said they only had two days to prepare for the first leg.
Though the final result is disheartening, the coach believes the experience his players gained in the qualifiers will be valuable for them in future.
“It’s a difficult result and an outcome we didn’t want, but it’s football. I’m disappointed on a personal level because the game was within our grasp,” he said.
“We planned to make sure that defensively we were tight and we didn’t concede. But we missed some very good chances.
“[Boitumelo] Radiopane had two one-on-ones, and at the end Mduduzi Shabalala had a breakthrough on transition play, on a platter to finish; unfortunately again it was all down to decision-making.
“I’m disappointed, but the boys put up a gallant fight under difficult conditions and we are going out on the away-goal rule.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
U23 coach Notoane blames Afcon qualification failure on lack of preparation
Despite trying to formulate a long-term strategy, they mostly had to put the team together at the last minute, he says
An emotionally drained SA U-23 part-time coach David Notoane blamed lack of proper preparation for the side’s failure to qualify for the U-23 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) and 2024 Olympic Games.
Their goalless draw with the Republic of the Congo in Brazzaville on Monday caused them to exit in the third and final round of qualifying on away goals after a 1-1 draw in the home leg at Dobsonville Stadium last Thursday.
The U-23 Afcon in Morocco in June and July serves as the qualifier for the Paris Olympics.
Notoane could not steer his team to qualification despite having a good squad with players who are regulars for their Premier Soccer League clubs.
“It’s an emotional, draining outcome [because] these are the dreams we live for as coaches, to go to these major tournaments,” he said.
“We were so close and yet so far, and it’s unfortunate that most of the time one had to deal with last-minute situations in putting the team together, despite efforts to try to formulate a long-term strategy that will give the team good preparations.”
Notoane, a full-time youth coach at Mamelodi Sundowns and a stringer in his job for the SA Football Association, said they only had two days to prepare for the first leg.
Though the final result is disheartening, the coach believes the experience his players gained in the qualifiers will be valuable for them in future.
“It’s a difficult result and an outcome we didn’t want, but it’s football. I’m disappointed on a personal level because the game was within our grasp,” he said.
“We planned to make sure that defensively we were tight and we didn’t concede. But we missed some very good chances.
“[Boitumelo] Radiopane had two one-on-ones, and at the end Mduduzi Shabalala had a breakthrough on transition play, on a platter to finish; unfortunately again it was all down to decision-making.
“I’m disappointed, but the boys put up a gallant fight under difficult conditions and we are going out on the away-goal rule.”
Bafana coach Broos happy with his bunch of strikers
Williams banks on Downs stars to help Bafana beat Liberia
Scoring ace Cassius Mailula gets nod for Bafana squad
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SA coach presses clubs to release players for Egypt tournament
Referee howler leaves SA U23 coach David Notoane stunned
SA have themselves to blame after loss to France
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.