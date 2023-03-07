Scoring ace Cassius Mailula gets nod for Bafana squad

Mamelodi Sundowns’ red-hot scoring ace Cassius Mailula has been named in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos' 35-man preliminary squad for their back-to-back 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Liberia at the end of the month.

A player of Mailula’s scoring and creative qualities could be a welcome addition for the goal-shy South Africans in the games at Orlando Stadium on March 24 (6pm) and Monrovia on March 28, where four points should be enough for Bafana to reach Ivory Coast 2023.

Other notable inclusions were Al Ahly forward Percy Tau, Burnley’s new striker Lyle Foster and forward Kobamelo Kodisang of Moreirense in Portugal.

Midfielder's Grant Margeman of SuperSport United and Njabulo Blom of St Louis City were also interesting call-ups.