Sport / Soccer

Maddison pinching himself after England return earns World Cup trip

Leicester City midfielder got excited when he saw Gareth Southgate missed call

17 November 2022 - 16:25 Mark Gleeson
England's James Maddison. Picture: REUTERS/MOLLY DARLINGTON
England's James Maddison. Picture: REUTERS/MOLLY DARLINGTON

Doha — England's James Maddison said he was always hopeful of a recall but is still pinching himself about making the squad for the World Cup in Qatar

The Leicester City midfielder won his only cap three years ago but always believed he could get back into the squad, even if he was not involved in any of the qualifiers.

“There were times that I’d been playing well and not been selected but it’s about having the right mindset and staying hungry to try and achieve,” Maddison told a news conference.

“We’ve seen in the past that [England manager] Gareth [Southgate] has brought players back if they are in form and thankfully that was me for this tournament.”

Maddison was in Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers’s office on the day of the squad announcement last week.

“He asked me if I heard anything and I hadn’t at that point. He was just being a good manager and putting a close arm around me if I didn’t get the call, talking about staying motivated and then enjoying the break.

“But when I got back down to the change room I saw I had a missed call from Gareth Southgate. My heart started beating and I called him back and he gave me the good news.”

Now Maddison is relishing the World Cup experience

“Every moment at the minute is almost like a pinch-me moment,” he said. “It sounds really cliched but just getting on the plane and then getting off the plane, seeing the reception we’ve got from locals, it’s all a bit surreal. It’s my first major tournament so I’m just trying to take it all in.”

Maddison had a scare at the weekend when he went off with a knee injury soon after scoring early at West Ham United in Leicester’s 2-0 victory. But a scan revealed no serious problem. “I will have to do a little work with physios here to get up to speed,” he added.

England open their Group B campaign against Iran on Monday.

“England in recent tournaments like Russia and the Euros have been brilliant and coming back into the squad you get the same feeling of togetherness,” Maddison said.

Reuters

There are a lot of winners here, new call-up Timm says of Bafana squad

The players in camp ahead of the Mozambique game on Thursday are serious about making a mark on the international stage, midfielder insists
Sport
1 day ago

Depay makes Netherlands’ World Cup squad but could miss opening game

Striker might not be fully recovered from injury for first game against Senegal
Sport
1 day ago

Senegal’s Mane out of early World Cup games

Forward was injured playing for Bayern Munich in the run-up to the tournament
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Cricket SA selector Mpitsang disappointed by ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
World golf rankings ‘laughable’, says No 5 Rahm
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Broos urges new Bafana players to step up in ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Ruud starts ATP Finals with win over debutant ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Nunez says Uruguay ready for World Cup fight
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Senegal’s Mane out of early World Cup games

Sport / Soccer

Broos urges new Bafana players to step up in friendlies

Sport / Soccer

Cameroon have work cut out in Group G

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.