Retail sales growing faster as consumers spend at malls, Nepi Rockcastle says

Investors are uncertain as major bourses reflect rate-hike concerns
All indications are that inflation is flatlining or trending downwards, but spending is still weak
The derailment of a train near Ulundi, transporting 5,500 tonnes of coal to Richards Bay, has cost the coal industry about R13bn
Party discussing a proposal that allows only members younger than 65 years to hold leadership positions
London- and Johannesburg-listed bank announces a record interim dividend, a 22.7% increase on the half-year payout
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Surging prices could leave millions in debt and unable to pay their bills this winter
French captain and Bok loose-forward both banned after red cards
Vehicle company’s value plunges by $644bn this year as Musk now tends to his newest distraction
Nepi Rockcastle, owner of premier shopping centres in Central and Eastern Europe says tenant sales grew faster in the third quarter of 2022 with high occupancies indicating strong demand for space.
In a business update, Nepi said it does not expect new Covid-19 restrictions in Central and Eastern Europe, which bodes well for its shopping centres...
