Companies / Property

Retail sales growing faster as consumers spend at malls, Nepi Rockcastle says

BL Premium
17 November 2022 - 16:12 Denise Mhlanga

Nepi Rockcastle, owner of premier shopping centres in Central and Eastern Europe says tenant sales grew faster in the third quarter of 2022 with high occupancies indicating strong demand for space.

In a business update, Nepi said it does not expect new Covid-19 restrictions in Central and Eastern Europe, which bodes well for its shopping centres...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.