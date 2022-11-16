×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Soccer

Depay makes Netherlands’ World Cup squad but could miss opening game

16 November 2022 - 17:14 Mark Gleeson and and Nick Said
Netherlands' Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay during training at the Qatar University Training Site, Doha, Qatar on November 16 2022 Picture: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY
Netherlands' Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay during training at the Qatar University Training Site, Doha, Qatar on November 16 2022 Picture: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

Netherlands striker Memphis Depay has declared himself fit for the World Cup, alleviating concerns that he might miss the tournament in Qatar, though he is not certain to start their first game on Monday.

Depay trained with the team, who put in a session on Tuesday just hours after arriving in Qatar for the tournament, having struggled with a hamstring injury for two months.

“Training has gone very well. I could do everything I do in a match, only then of course you go full for 90 minutes, over longer distances,” he told reporters.

Depay must now wait to see whether Louis van Gaal risks starting him against Senegal in their opening Group A match.

Van Gaal places high value on player fitness but in the build-up to the World Cup made clear he would make exceptions in picking Depay and his Barcelona colleague Frankie de Jong, who Van Gaal regards as the team’s most essential players.

The coach last week said Depay might have to come off the bench against Senegal.

“It’s not really about whether I agree with the national coach,” said Depay in response. “It’s about his vision, about what’s best for the team and for me. I want to contribute, not one game, but the whole tournament. I also have to be honest: sometimes I need to be protected from myself a little. I want so much.”

Depay hurt his hamstring playing for the Dutch against Poland in the Nations League in September and his recovery took longer than expected.

“Mentally that has been tough. I’ve struggled the past few weeks, but I’ve done everything I can to get fit. That’s part of being an athlete, it’s my job. But there is more to it than just training, especially mentally,” Depay added.

Belgium have added centre back Jason Denayer to their training camp in Kuwait on Wednesday, with officials confirming the player is with the team as cover ahead of the World Cup.

Denayer, who plays for Shabab Al-Ahli in the UAE, was a surprise omission from coach Roberto Martinez’s 26-player squad for the finals but had been placed on a four-man standby list in the instance of injury to others.

There have been fitness concerns over defender Jan Vertonghen, who did not feature in any of Anderlecht’s last three games ahead of the World Cup.

Belgium will face Egypt in a final warm-up match in Kuwait on Friday, ahead of their Group F opener against Canada on November 23. They will also face Morocco and Croatia in their pool.

Martinez has until 24 hours before Belgium’s opening match to replace any injured members of his squad.

He is also sweating on the fitness of leading forward Romelu Lukaku, who has played twice since August after thigh and hamstring problems.

Belgium team doctors are hopeful he can play some part in the group stages in Qatar, but otherwise it is likely he will be replaced in the squad by November 22. 

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ruud starts ATP Finals with win over debutant ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Cricket SA selector Mpitsang disappointed by ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Rassie Erasmus attempts to explain his Twitter ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Broos urges new Bafana players to step up in ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Kommetdieding warns Jet Dark fans he is ready to ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Senegal’s Mane out of early World Cup games

Sport / Soccer

Broos urges new Bafana players to step up in friendlies

Sport / Soccer

Cameroon have work cut out in Group G

Sport / Soccer

MOGAMAD ALLIE: After Qatar, it’s right back to club football as pressure mounts ...

Sport / Soccer

Ronaldo accuses Manchester United of betrayal

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.