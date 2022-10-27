Upside for coal is temporary says global energy report

But Asian markets benefited from speculation that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes
New study explores how willing and resilient farmers can be pivotal in the war on food waste, notwithstanding the costs involved
A new report sees global demand for every fossil fuel exhibiting a peak or plateau over the next 10 years
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
Swiss lender’s announcement of a ‘blueprint for success’ gets a lukewarm reception from analysts
Prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers declined less than expected in September, driven mostly by lower fuel costs
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Bruce Lehrmann is accused of sexually assaulting a colleague in Parliament House
Verstappen and Perez both chasing records in Mexico
Blue oval finalises a deal to sell its 49% stake in the Sollers Ford joint venture for a ‘nominal’ sum
The surge in coal demand in Europe, which resulted in a 400% increase in the export price for coal over the past two years — has bolstered export earnings for SA coal miners such as Exxaro and Thungela. However, it is not expected to result in lingering demand for coal for energy generation.
Instead, the global energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is causing profound and long-lasting changes that have the potential to hasten the transition to a more sustainable and secure energy system...
