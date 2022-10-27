×

National

Upside for coal is temporary says global energy report

A new report sees global demand for every fossil fuel exhibiting a peak or plateau over the next 10 years

BL Premium
27 October 2022 - 17:01 Denene Erasmus

The surge in coal demand in Europe, which resulted in a 400% increase in the export price for coal over the past two years — has bolstered export earnings for SA coal miners such as Exxaro and Thungela. However, it is not expected to result in lingering demand for coal for energy generation.

Instead, the global energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is causing profound and long-lasting changes that have the potential to hasten the transition to a more sustainable and secure energy system...

