Sport / Soccer

Sundowns new signing Allende finds net on debut to see off Stellies

24 August 2022 - 20:01 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Marcelo Allende of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal on debut with coach Rulani Mokwena in the DStv Premiership match against Stellenbosch FC at Loftus Versfeld, August 24 2022. PIcture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Marcelo Allende of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal on debut with coach Rulani Mokwena in the DStv Premiership match against Stellenbosch FC at Loftus Versfeld, August 24 2022. PIcture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

Mamelodi Sundowns returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 Premiership win over Stellenbosch, where Chilean import Marcelo Allende found the back of the net on his debut at Loftus on Wednesday night.

An important home win for the Brazilians was secured through first-half goals by attackers Neo Maema (second minute) and Peter Shalulile (41st), who scored his fourth of the season, and Allende (77th) in the closing stages.

Shalulile, who finished last season as the leading goal scorer in the league with 23 strikes, has started this campaign with promise in front of goal as he continues to chase the long-standing record of 25 goals set by Collins Mbesuma.

Allende came on after 68 minutes to raucous applause by the supporters to replace midfield kingpin Themba Zwane, and he did not disappoint as he put matters beyond doubt with 13 minutes remaining.

Stellenbosch and their coach Steve Barker remain mid-table and have a mountain to climb to revive their campaign that has seen three draws, one win and one loss so far.

Sundowns got off to a flying start, opening the scoring just after kickoff from the close-range boot of attacker Maema as he blasted home a loose ball that was spilt by Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stevens.

Downs suffered a blow after 23 minutes when influential attacking midfielder Gaston Sirino was stretchered off after he collided with a Stellenbosch player. He was replaced by Thapelo Morena.

The Brazilians increased their lead five minutes before the break when Shalulile punched home from close range after Stellenbosch defender Mogamad de Goede failed to clear a dangerous ball by Morena.

Allende got it right a few minutes later when he calmly slotted the ball beyond the reach of Stevens with the help of the upright to introduce himself in the best possible way to the Brazilians.

Both teams turn their attention to the MTN8 quarterfinals at the weekend with Sundowns hosting SuperSport United at Tuks Stadium and Stellenbosch at home to Kaizer Chiefs, both on Sunday.

