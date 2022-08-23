×

Sport / Soccer

Stellenbosch a danger even without top players, says Sundowns’ Lakay

Roving left-back says matches against Steve Barker’s Cape-based team have always been a challenge for the Pretoria giants

23 August 2022 - 18:33 SITHEMBISO DINDI
Sundowns defender Lyle Lakay expects a tough time against Stellenbosch FC's youngsters. PIcture: DARREN STEWARD/GALLO IMAGES
Mamelodi Sundowns’ roving left-back Lyle Lakay believes Stellenbosch FC remain tough customers despite the Cape side having lost some experienced players from last season.

Sundowns host tricky Stellies in their Premier Soccer League clash at Loftus Stadium on Wednesday following the defending champions’ disappointing 1-1 result against Sekhukhune United at the weekend.

Stellenbosch began life this season without the likes of Ashley du Preez and Zitha Kwinika, who are Kaizer Chiefs players now, and Marc van Heerden, who joined Cape Town City.

Lakay said Sundowns’ meetings with Steve Barker’s Stellies have always been a challenge for the Pretoria giants.

“People obviously will look at our previous two seasons against Stellies; I won’t say we struggled, but they have been tough opponents.

“Last season we drew the away game and they won at our home. We know Stellies are a young team full of energy and pace.

“They lost Du Preez to Chiefs, but even without him they are still a threat with the youngsters in the team.”

Du Preez scored a brace when Stellenbosch dismantled Masandawana 3-0 in the sides’ previous meeting in Pretoria last season.

This season Barker has unleashed a number of exciting youngsters such as Antonio van Wyk, Oshwin Andries, Devon Titus and others that have impressed.

“If you look at their recent form in the league, they have been on a high even though they drew their last match [against Cape Town City],” Lakay said.

“We did our analysis like we do for all the other teams, try to figure out their strong points and try to rectify what we did wrong in our previous game.”

Lakay admitted Downs’ draw against Sekhukhune was disappointing as he believes they could have easily won the match, especially in the first half when the Brazilians were in complete control.

“We are over the previous result and, being professionals, we have to focus on the next assignment which is Stellenbosch. I think the guys are ready, we are motivated; ours is a team that performs best under pressure.”

Sundowns will be without new Ethiopian striker Abubeker Nasir, who is nursing an ankle injury.

 

