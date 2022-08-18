Chiefs looking to save face against rookies Richards Bay

US crude stocks fell 7.1-million barrels in the week to August 12, Energy Information Administration data shows
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane will be yearning for redemption when his side host new kids on the block Richards Bay at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in the Premiership match on Saturday at 8pm.
Amakhosi are smarting from their humiliating 4-0 defeat to a clinical Mamelodi Sundowns in Tshwane last weekend.
But they will come up against a Richards Bay side yet to taste defeat, not having conceded a goal in their three opening matches.
Zwane said his team had a good session this week as they tried to fix the errors they committed against Sundowns, and the players responded well.
“We had a good session with the guys. We reflected and took some lessons from Saturday’s game,” he said on the Chiefs website.
“Our focus and energy are now fully on the upcoming game as we need to collect points.
“We know it won’t be easy but we will prepare adequately for Richards Bay.”
The Glamour Boys will be desperate to avoid a third defeat in the new season, having lost to Royal AM and Sundowns.
Zwane said he expected the players to come back strongly and register a victory against the KwaZulu-Natal Rich Boyz.
“We know where to improve individually and collectively as a team — including us as technical staff — as well in terms of the mistakes,” he said.
“Sure, we made mistakes here and there ... because that’s football.
“For some of the players, it was a learning curve. Yes, they have been in the game and it was not the first time they lost 4-0, and even myself, I lost 4-0 in the past and I came back very strong.
“It’s good for us to be in this situation. We will get better with time.”
Amabhubesi will also be looking to continue with their impressive start in the new season.
They are sitting at the summit of the log standings with seven points from two wins and a draw.
Fixtures
Friday: Swallows v AmaZulu, Dobsonville, 7.30pm.
Saturday: Arrows v Galaxy, Princess Magogo, 3pm; Sekhukhune v Sundowns, Peter Mokaba, 3pm; CPT City v Stellenbosch, Cape Town, 5.30pm; Chiefs v Richards Bay, Moses Mabhida, 8pm; Maritzburg v Chippa, Harry Gwala, 8pm.
Sunday: Royal v Gallants, Chatsworth, 3pm; SuperSport v Pirates, Lucas Moripe, 5.30pm.
