Cape Town City thrash Chippa

04 April 2017 - 07:43 AM Mark Gleeson
Lebogang Manyama. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Bongolethu Jayiya scored a hat-trick in the space of 10 minutes to be the quickest in the 21-year history of the Premier Soccer League history as Cape Town City went back to the top of the table on Monday night with a convincing 4-1 home win over Chippa United at the Athlone Stadium.

Jayiya, who also got a hat-trick last season in the colours of Mpumalanga Black Aces, scored the opener in the sixth minute, got a second six minutes later and, by the 16th minute, had completed his hat-trick to set City on their way to an important three-point haul.

It took 10 minutes from his first to his third goal, as the pace of the home attack mesmerised the visitors, who were left bewildered by the quick movement of the City players.

Thamsanqa Mkhize added a fourth on the stroke of half-time for his first goal in City colours, while Chippa pulled one back some 15 minutes from time through Rhulani Manzini.

City now lead Bidvest Wits by one point, although they have played two matches more.

Jayiya out-muscled Paseka Mako on the right of the attack to surge down on goal and hammer home a right-footed finish to start the rout, with the game barely under way.

His second came as the result of quick anticipation as he got a touch to Lebogang Manyama’s cross and he competed the trio of goals with a diving header in a scramble on the line after his initial effort was saved.

Under-fire Chippa goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi made a brilliant stop to deny Manyama just past the half-hour mark, but had no chance as Mkhize finished from close range in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

City took their foot off the pedal after the break, but Chippa’s possession-based play was far too predictable and easy to defend as Cape Town City used the second half almost as a training practice.

Rhulani Manzini did pull one back with a toe poke in the 76th minute and Andile Mbenyane hit the post soon thereafter, but all Chippa got was a small measure of consolation.

They stay down in 10th place in the standings.

One setback for City was the caution picked up after just five minutes by Roland Putsche, now suspended for their next match, coupled with a groin injury for fellow defensive midfielder Mpho Matsi, who went off after just 19 minutes.

