Safa settles for Baxter and son to steer Bafana

But it seems they have given in to the stipulation as Baxter is set to be announced as the new Bafana coach this week.

Safa have struggled to pin down a coach since the beginning of the year and attempts to secure Mozambique-born Carlos Queiroz‚ Frenchman Hervé Renard and Belgian Hugo Broos all failed.

The failure to find a replacement four months after Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba’s sacking has put Safa under tremendous pressure from the public and this has seemingly swung the pendulum in Baxter’s favour.

Safa’s reluctance is believed to stem from the fact that Lee Baxter does not have a proven track record of working at national team level.

Goalkeeper coaching is a highly specialised field and Safa’s worry was based on the impact he could have on the keepers in the national team‚ especially Bafana No1 Itumeleng Khune and Darren Keet. Baxter junior spent time at SuperSport United as goalkeeper coach last season and he also worked with his father in the same capacity at AIK in Sweden and at Genclerbirligi in Turkey.

SuperSport United fitness trainer Joshua Smith will also join the national team. The Briton arrived with Smith at the club in the beginning of 2016 when he took over the coaching reins from Gordon Igesund.

The new Bafana Bafana head coach is expected to be announced on Monday or Tuesday.