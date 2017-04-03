FAMILY AFFAIR
Safa settles for Baxter and son to steer Bafana
Stuart Baxter is set to be announced as the new Bafana Bafana coach this week
Stuart Baxter has allegedly told the South African Football Association (Safa) that he will accept the Bafana Bafana coaching job on condition his son is appointed as national team goalkeeper coach.
Insiders close to the negotiations told Business Day that the Briton has agreed personal terms of a salary believed to be in the region of R1m a month for his second stint with Bafana.
But his acceptance of the job is believed to be on condition that his son‚ Lee‚ becomes the goalkeeper coach.
The insiders also revealed that Safa officials were initially reluctant to accede to Baxter’s demand of working with his son for fear of public condemnation.
But it seems they have given in to the stipulation as Baxter is set to be announced as the new Bafana coach this week.
Safa have struggled to pin down a coach since the beginning of the year and attempts to secure Mozambique-born Carlos Queiroz‚ Frenchman Hervé Renard and Belgian Hugo Broos all failed.
The failure to find a replacement four months after Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba’s sacking has put Safa under tremendous pressure from the public and this has seemingly swung the pendulum in Baxter’s favour.
Safa’s reluctance is believed to stem from the fact that Lee Baxter does not have a proven track record of working at national team level.
Goalkeeper coaching is a highly specialised field and Safa’s worry was based on the impact he could have on the keepers in the national team‚ especially Bafana No1 Itumeleng Khune and Darren Keet. Baxter junior spent time at SuperSport United as goalkeeper coach last season and he also worked with his father in the same capacity at AIK in Sweden and at Genclerbirligi in Turkey.
SuperSport United fitness trainer Joshua Smith will also join the national team. The Briton arrived with Smith at the club in the beginning of 2016 when he took over the coaching reins from Gordon Igesund.
The new Bafana Bafana head coach is expected to be announced on Monday or Tuesday.
Safa might have been struggling to pin down a new coach for Bafana but Wits coach Gavin Hunt has no such problem.
Hunt has no doubt his SuperSport United counterpart, Stuart Baxter, is headed for the Bafana hot seat.
The Wits coach said he had never been approached by anyone at Safa House about the Bafana job and he did not expect to receive such a phone call soon as the position had already been filled by Baxter.
"They [Safa] can’t call me, can they? They’ve got Baxter already haven’t they?" Hunt said.
"They have made their decision. They have tried to get three or four coaches and they didn’t get them."
United let the cat out of the bag a number of days ago when they announced they had given Safa permission to engage with Baxter.
"So they [Safa] are taking Stuart and I wish him well and good luck‚" Hunt said.
TMG Digital
