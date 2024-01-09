Global assets are braced for CPI numbers from the world’s biggest economy and the subsequent outlook for rate cuts
Former Wales and British Lions fullback JPR Williams has died aged 74, Premier Division club Bridgend Ravens said on Monday.
Williams, who was part of the golden era of Welsh rugby in the 1970s, captained Wales and Bridgend.
“Bridgend Ravens are devastated to announce the passing of JPR Williams,” the club said on social media platform X.
“One of Bridgend’s most decorated players and an icon of world rugby, JPR served the club most recently as club president.”
Williams died on Monday after a brief illness, his family said in a statement reported by the BBC.
“JPR died peacefully today at the University Hospital of Wales surrounded by his loving wife and four children, after a short illness, bravely battling bacterial meningitis,” the statement read.
Williams won 55 caps for his country and represented the British & Irish Lions on eight occasions on two successful tours — to New Zealand in 1971 and 1974 in SA.
“One of the greatest-ever Lions,” the Lions said on X.
“A man who inspired so many. It is with huge sadness to learn that JPR Williams has passed away at the age of 74. All our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace.”
Reuters
Wales great JPR Williams dies aged 74
Williams was part of the golden era of Welsh rugby in the 1970s
