Leinster signs RG Snyman for reported R10m a season

RG Snyman and Siya Kolisi during the Springboks' training session at Stade Campus RCT in Toulon, France, September 26 2023. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
Irish powerhouse Leinster have confirmed the signing coup of double World Cup-winning Springbok RG Snyman.
But the move is highly unlikely to go down well in Munster, the Irish province who have nursed Snyman through a series of injuries and have only been rewarded with 10 appearances in the four years he has been with them.
For one, Snyman goes to their arch-rivals, which, in a highly competitive and partisan environment such as Limerick, is bound to cause some ructions.
Leinster, who signed Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber as Leo Cullen’s assistant a few months ago, now have another double World Cup-winner in their ranks from the end of the season.
Snyman was courted by the DHL Stormers, Hollywoodbets Sharks and Vodacom Bulls, as well as Johann van Graan’s Bath but his asking price was too high.
Leinster have, according to reports in the Irish media, agreed to pay him the equivalent of €500,000 (R10m) per season.
“Last month it was announced that Snyman would be leaving Munster Rugby at the end of the season and having previously played with the Bulls in South Africa and Honda Heat in Japan, he will join Leinster in advance of the 2024/25 season,” a statement from the Irish club said.
Cullen said: “We’re delighted RG is joining us next season. He is a world-class operator, coming into his prime and a powerful athlete who will bring more competition to that position for our squad.
“He is also a double World Cup-winning Springbok and all that brings in terms of experience and all our players can tap into that.
“We are always looking for ways we can improve our learning as a group and I know from speaking to Jacques that RG will hopefully help us do just that.
“His arrival is a fair bit away yet, but it’s great to have his signature and in time we can welcome him properly, but for now it’s all eyes on our trip down to Limerick on St Stephen’s Day.”
To make matters worse for Munster fans, the announcement comes ahead of the Boxing Day (or St Stephen’s Day in Ireland) clash next week against Leinster.
Snyman was part of Munster’s squad that beat the Stormers to claim their first URC title in May.
