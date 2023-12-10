More heartbreak for Blitzboks in Cape Town as Argentina clinch title

Friday’s report showing the US labour market remaining resilient, will pose a challenge for stocks
After showing a high degree of positive display and fighting spirit on Saturday, Sunday’s final day of the Cape Town SVNS proved to be a challenge for the Springbok Sevens team.
The Blitzboks were unable to win a match on the final day, which began with a humbling 28-0 defeat to Australia in the quarterfinals.
The South Africans ended their day with another heavy defeat, going down 31-7 to New Zealand in the fifth-place playoff in the Mother City.
Argentina were crowned Cape Town champions when they beat Australia in the final.
After failing to at least get on the podium at home, the Blitzboks were desperate to end the tournament with a win over the All Blacks.
However, the Blitzboks’ defence could not handle the strong attacking play of their rivals, whom Ireland had knocked out in the quarterfinals earlier.
The All Blacks, who led 10-0 at the break, scored five tries to SA’s one.
Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Cody Vai (2), Sione Molia and Akuila Rokolisoa all scored as New Zealand ran circles around their hosts.
The Blitzboks’ performance was much better than what they displayed against Australia in the battle for the semifinals, but it was far from what it should have been.
The hosts failed to use their numerical advantage after Vai was sent to the naughty chair for two minutes in the opening half.
McGarvey-Black opened the scoring early in the clash while Vai’s first try caused the side to head into the final half with a healthy lead.
Ronald Brown produced the only try for the Blitzboks, and gave the hosts some hope of a comeback as they trailed 10-7.
But the Kiwis responded quickly as they unleashed Vai for his second try. Molia and Rokolisoa’s tries confirmed a comfortable win for the visitors.
Meanwhile, the Springbok Women’s Sevens lost all five games to finish in 12th spot.
However, coach Renfred Dazel remains confident of achieving their season’s goal of a top-eight placing in the series.
“Last weekend we finished 10th in Dubai and got three bonus points by finishing within seven points of our opponents, but this weekend we hardly got out of the blocks,” Dazel said.
“That was the disappointing part, but if we look back over the two tournaments, there was enough to build on and that makes me confident that we can be competitive next month in Perth.
“We lost some key decisionmakers in our squad before Dubai and two more here in Cape Town, and most of them will be back for the next tournament.
“We needed to replace them with less experienced players and if you add the pressures that come with being at home, we did not adapt as well as we could.”
The series moves to Perth for its third tournament of the season at end-January, when SA’s men and women will be looking for improvements.
More heartbreak for Blitzboks in Cape Town as Argentina clinch title
The team was unable to win a match on the last day, which began with a 28-0 defeat to Australia in the quarterfinals
