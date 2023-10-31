Kolisi unfazed about captaincy, just happy to play for Boks

England applaud the Springboks, led by captain Siya Kolisi, off the field after South Africa's 2023 Rugby World Cup semifinal victory at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday night. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
Siya Kolisi has not applied his mind to whether he wants to continue as Springbok captain after leading the team to successive Rugby World Cup triumphs in Japan in 2019 and France 2023.
Kolisi (32) captained the Boks to victory in the final over England in Yokohama four years ago and repeated the feat at the weekend in Paris on Saturday night in SA’s nerve-shredding 12-11 win over old foes New Zealand.
In their two triumphs, the Springboks became the first nation to win the Rugby World Cup four times — New Zealand have three titles.
Asked about his future and the captaincy after the Boks landed at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, Kolisi, who is joining French side Racing 92 from the Sharks, said what matters to him is wearing the green and gold jersey.
“I haven’t thought about it,” was his swift response when asked about his future as captain.
“The most important and urgent thing has been the World Cup, but being a Springbok captain is obviously a huge thing.
“As captain, I only have a small role to play in the team — I have guys like Eben Etzebeth, Duane Vermeulen, Cheslin Kolbe and Retshegofaditswe ‘Ox’ Nché in the leadership group.
“Whoever is Springbok captain is always going to have the support and they will fit like a glove. It is all about what you do when you are there and as long as I get to put on the Springbok jersey I am happy.”
“Nothing will change because I am still going to be up for selection, because I really want to continue playing. About being captain, I don’t know.
“I am not the coach. What matters to me is putting on the Springbok jersey and it doesn’t matter whether I am the captain or not
“If I had said to you that I dreamed of being the Springbok captain, I would be lying to you.
“I am looking forward to the new journey and hopefully it will go well but for now I am just going to enjoy being home and being double world champions.”
