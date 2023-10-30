Fans and players celebrate during Rugby World Cup 2023 final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France in Paris, France, October 28 2023. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
With their sights set on victory, the Springboks’ relentless determination earned them a historic fourth championship as they overcame tough odds. In an intense final, they secured a 12-11 win against arch-rivals New Zealand, proving their indomitable spirit. Mark Keohane, the Sunday Times’ rugby columnist, joins Business Day TV to discuss this remarkable achievement.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Springboks overcame tough odds to win Rugby World Cup
Business Day TV speaks to Mark Keohane, the Sunday Times’ rugby columnist
With their sights set on victory, the Springboks’ relentless determination earned them a historic fourth championship as they overcame tough odds. In an intense final, they secured a 12-11 win against arch-rivals New Zealand, proving their indomitable spirit. Mark Keohane, the Sunday Times’ rugby columnist, joins Business Day TV to discuss this remarkable achievement.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.