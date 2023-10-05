Boks could fly flagless at the World Cup over Wada threat

Springboks Franco Mostert, Trevor Nyakane and Marco van Staden in Marseille on Sunday. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
“It will be a sad day if the Springboks win the World Cup without the SA flag,” SA Rugby president Mark Alexander cautioned on Thursday.
Alexander reacted to the threat of the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) to SA through the SA Institute for Drug-free Sport (Saids), and also to Bermuda (through its equivalent, BSADA), who have until October 14 to comply with their regulations by updating legislation.
Failure to comply will mean teams representing those countries will not be able to play under their national flag at major international sporting events. The Springboks may have to play their World Cup knockout matches without the SA flag hoisted at the Stade de France.
“We have this problem because our government failed to have new legislation promulgated. That is where we are. It’s a disgrace. It is an embarrassment for our country. They were issued notice well in advance,” Alexander said.
“This is not a debatable thing. You can’t change things. You just have to put it in your legislation. This was done by Wada years ago. We are supposed to conform to Wada’s requirements. We failed to change our legislation to include the changes.
“It purely comes down to the administration having to do its work. They failed to do that. They got fair notice and it is just poor administration. Nobody can tell me why this didn’t happen. Heads should roll.”
Asked where the buck stops, he said: “Saids, the department of sport and the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee should have been driving this thing.”
Alexander said there is now 11th hour scurrying to try to avert further embarrassment. “I know the government is now trying to rectify that by going to parliament and having it promulgated as soon as possible.
“They are appealing and the minister is in contact with them to have this thing done urgently. We have some leeway.
“But how could we get to this point having been given fair notice? This is about good housekeeping.”
SA can appeal against Wada’s potential sanctions by October 13. Alexander, however, pointed out the country will fall foul at other major sporting events.
“We are already at a Rugby World Cup but what about the other sports events starting after us, such as the Proteas in their World Cup, who will be playing without a flag? It is very sad.”
Asked about the practical implications other than the national flag not being hoisted at their World Cup matches should Wada's sanctions come to pass, Alexander could not provide a definitive answer.
“How are we going to remove the flag from the jersey? Those are [already] made. I don't know because the World Rugby [authorities have] not come to that point yet.”
In a notice issued in September Wada said: “SA/Bermuda will not be awarded the right to host regional, continental and World Championships, and events organised by major event organisations, until Saids/BSADA is reinstated; and SA’s/Bermuda’s flag will not be flown at regional, continental and world championships and events organised by major event organisations [other than the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games] until Saids/BSADA is reinstated.”
Boks could fly flagless at the World Cup over Wada threat
Time is running out for SA to comply with World Anti-Doping Agency regulations
“It will be a sad day if the Springboks win the World Cup without the SA flag,” SA Rugby president Mark Alexander cautioned on Thursday.
Alexander reacted to the threat of the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) to SA through the SA Institute for Drug-free Sport (Saids), and also to Bermuda (through its equivalent, BSADA), who have until October 14 to comply with their regulations by updating legislation.
Failure to comply will mean teams representing those countries will not be able to play under their national flag at major international sporting events. The Springboks may have to play their World Cup knockout matches without the SA flag hoisted at the Stade de France.
“We have this problem because our government failed to have new legislation promulgated. That is where we are. It’s a disgrace. It is an embarrassment for our country. They were issued notice well in advance,” Alexander said.
“This is not a debatable thing. You can’t change things. You just have to put it in your legislation. This was done by Wada years ago. We are supposed to conform to Wada’s requirements. We failed to change our legislation to include the changes.
“It purely comes down to the administration having to do its work. They failed to do that. They got fair notice and it is just poor administration. Nobody can tell me why this didn’t happen. Heads should roll.”
Asked where the buck stops, he said: “Saids, the department of sport and the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee should have been driving this thing.”
Alexander said there is now 11th hour scurrying to try to avert further embarrassment. “I know the government is now trying to rectify that by going to parliament and having it promulgated as soon as possible.
“They are appealing and the minister is in contact with them to have this thing done urgently. We have some leeway.
“But how could we get to this point having been given fair notice? This is about good housekeeping.”
SA can appeal against Wada’s potential sanctions by October 13. Alexander, however, pointed out the country will fall foul at other major sporting events.
“We are already at a Rugby World Cup but what about the other sports events starting after us, such as the Proteas in their World Cup, who will be playing without a flag? It is very sad.”
Asked about the practical implications other than the national flag not being hoisted at their World Cup matches should Wada's sanctions come to pass, Alexander could not provide a definitive answer.
“How are we going to remove the flag from the jersey? Those are [already] made. I don't know because the World Rugby [authorities have] not come to that point yet.”
In a notice issued in September Wada said: “SA/Bermuda will not be awarded the right to host regional, continental and World Championships, and events organised by major event organisations, until Saids/BSADA is reinstated; and SA’s/Bermuda’s flag will not be flown at regional, continental and world championships and events organised by major event organisations [other than the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games] until Saids/BSADA is reinstated.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.