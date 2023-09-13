Sport / Rugby

Nienaber does a complete Bok overhaul

13 September 2023 - 20:35 NICK SAID
Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber. File photo: CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has made 14 changes to his side for the Rugby World Cup pool B clash with minnows Romania in Bordeaux on Sunday, with Damian Willemse the only player retained from their opening 18-3 victory over Scotland.

Willemse moves from fullback to flyhalf and will take over the kicking duties, as Nienaber named all four of his scrumhalves in the match day 23.

Cobus Reinach starts in the No 9 jersey, while the electric Grant Williams will play on the wing. Jaden Hendrikse and Faf de Klerk are on the bench.

There is a return from injury for Canan Moodie, who is at outside centre, with lock Jean Kleyn also overcoming a niggle to start. The team will be captained by hooker Bongi Mbonambi.

SA squad: Willie le Roux, Grant Williams, Canan Moodie, André Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian Willemse, Cobus Reinach, Duane Vermeulen, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Marvin Orie, Jean Kleyn, Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Replacements: Deon Fourie, Steven Kitshoff, Trevor Nyakane, RG Snyman, Jasper Wiese, Jaden Hendrikse, Faf de Klerk, Jesse Kriel.

Reuters

