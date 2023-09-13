Sport / Rugby

Young Bielle-Biarrey happy to be in French squad

13 September 2023 - 15:12 Julien Pretot
Picture: 123RF/VECTORFUSIONART
Picture: 123RF/VECTORFUSIONART

Paris — France’s Louis Bielle-Biarrey made quite an impression with his silky footwork in his first Test, scoring a try in a preparation match against Scotland, and on Thursday the electric winger will become his country’s youngest player to feature at a World Cup.

The 20-year-old made the squad after featuring in three warm-up games and, while he is behind the likes of Damian Penaud and Gabin Villiere in the pecking order, all eyes will be on the Bordeaux-Begles player when he starts against Uruguay in Pool A.

Bielle-Biarrey has only played 28 matches in the French Top 14 since his debut in January 2022 as he also pursues business and administration management studies.

“I’ve got some catching up to do. When it comes to studying, it’s obviously more complicated. It’s going to take a little longer, but I intend to see it through,” Bielle-Biarrey told reporters on Tuesday.

At Lille’s Pierre Mauroy stadium, Bielle-Biarrey, who also plays at fullback, will be 80 days younger than Romain Ntamack when the flyhalf made his World Cup debut in Japan in 2019.

“It doesn’t mean much to me. I’m happy to hear it, but it’s not going to help us become world champions.

“Obviously I’m very happy [to start]. Everything’s happened so fast for me. I don’t really realise.”

Bielle-Biarrey has quickly adapted to being in a world-class 33-man squad after going through the whole preparation, making the cut from a group of 42.

“Emilien [Gailleton, also 20] was there during the camps. We shared a room, and that helped us both integrate. Now we’re a group of 33, we all have different roles but we’re all involved,” said Bielle-Biarrey.

“The competition is long so we’re all focused on being ready when we’re needed.”

Reuters

All Blacks skipper Cane unlikely to face Namibia

New Zealand take a cautious approach to flanker’s recovery from a back injury
Sport
2 days ago

High praise for Libbok in spite of missed kicks

Scotland coach says flyhalf is a great addition to the talented SA backline
Sport
2 days ago

Rassie red flags go up over red light show by Boks

Use of ‘traffic signals’ by SA coaching box has scribes in various media in a tizz
Sport
2 days ago
