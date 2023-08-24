Clash of heavy hitters: Boks throw caps in the ring for All Blacks dress rehearsal

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi during the captain's media conference at Hilton London Syon Park on Thursday. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
What do you do on the eve of a Rugby World Cup that has already seen crippling, if not soul-destroying, injury play its cruel hand?
You make history by assembling the most experienced starting pack that has ever done duty for your country, that’s what.
The Springbok pack that goes into battle against the All Blacks at Twickenham on Friday boasts a staggering 73 caps per player. Using that metric, the least experienced players are hooker Malcolm Marx and tighthead prop Frans Malherbe with 62 caps. While you digest that, consider that they will be replaced by players who have both played 61 Tests.
When the Boks played their most experienced starting team yet in 2015, the run-on pack averaged “just” 61 caps.
The All Blacks, too, have recognised the need to put their best, or near-best, through the wringer in London. They will be without lock Brodie Retallick and loose forward Shannon Frizell while hooker Codie Taylor is another regular starter for now on the sidelines.
Coach Ian Foster scoffed at the notion that players should be wrapped in cotton wool ahead of the World Cup. Maintaining an 11-match unbeaten run is important to Foster.
Given the selections, the only cotton wool on display will be that produced by the medics.
“I think of it like [Floyd] Mayweather vs [Manny] Pacquiao,” Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said of the clash.
Captain Siya Kolisi beat a similar drum. “I hope it’s ugly, tough, but also a beautiful game. One of the biggest rivalries in sporting history. There are never friendlies against the All Blacks. That’s always a good thing,” said the skipper.
Apart from observing the teams’ deep-seated rivalry and the need to build momentum ahead of the World Cup, Kolisi is aware of the need to expand the Bok brand and give the capacity 82,000 in attendance a show.
“Hold back? You are not going to hold back. With 82,000 people there will be no time to hold back. As players, we will never get this opportunity in the northern hemisphere and we don’t want to disappoint people who paid money to watch this game.”
Both teams have made it clear they will invest in the moment and worry about the World Cup afterwards.
As settled as both teams are, the game presents the Boks and All Blacks coaches the opportunity to run the rule over their players before they turn their attention to selections for their opening World Cup encounters against Scotland and France respectively.
The Boks, and hordes more, will be keen to see how Canan Moodie operates in the relative confines of outside-centre and to what degree the back three can put pressure on the men who started the Test against Wales.
Franco Mostert has the opportunity to underline his credentials as a second-row starter, while Duane Vermeulen can rid himself of the stigma of being 37. In fact, it is his experience that will count for much, as will that of first-choice scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, who will also have to be a reassuring figure.
Outside him, flyhalf Manie Libbok will continue to invite scrutiny. De Klerk can take some pressure off his half-back partner, but when Libbok steps back from the kicking tee he will feel as on his own as the bloke atop a 50-odd metre column in Trafalgar Square.
He has already proved he is good enough to play for the Springboks. In the United Rugby Championship he routinely raised the flags, and perhaps too the expectation.
He is not the only Bok of whom much is expected. Indeed, if the Boks have cracks, this match will expose them as fault lines.
Kolisi perhaps encapsulated it best: “There’s no better opposition to see what works and what doesn’t.”
Teams
SA:Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, André Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi; Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk; Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt); Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff. Replacements:Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden; Cobus Reinach, Willie le Roux.
New Zealand:Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Luke Jacobson; Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock; Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles, Ethan de Groot. Replacements:Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i, Dalton Papalii; Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-Brown.
Kickoff: 8.30pm
Referee: Matthew Carley (Eng)
Assistant Referees: Christophe Ridley (Eng), Craig Evans (Wal)
TMO: Tom Foley (Eng)
