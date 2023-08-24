Shareholders pass over Maseko bid at Telkom AGM
Telkom unconvinced by feasibility of former boss's offer
24 August 2023 - 19:03
Telkom shareholders appear to have ignored former CEO Sipho Maseko’s takeover bid at the group’s AGM on Thursday.
Shareholders representing just under 85% of Telkom’s issued share capital came together on Thursday to pass all resolutions put on the table. Resolutions, both ordinary and special, all received at least 80% support. ..
