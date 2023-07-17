Shocking discipline, passive play cost Boks, says Schalk
Former Springbok star calls it a comprehensive victory for the All Blacks
17 July 2023 - 17:21
Shocking discipline and surprisingly passive play in the line-outs contributed to the Springboks’ demise when they slumped to an error-ridden 35-20 defeat to the All Blacks, former SA great Schalk Burger said.
Thanks to their win in front of a capacity 32,000 crowd at the Mount Smart Stadium, the All Blacks have one hand on the Rugby Championship trophy ahead of their final match against the Wallabies...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now