‘No silver lining’ for Stormers as home semifinal hope fades

China's first quarter GDP data on Tuesday expected to support oil prices
Eskom is collapsing, it has no plan, no leadership, and the Guptas are partly to blame
One-off hike includes 7.5% inflation adjustment and compensation for lack of rises in its troubled years
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Amad needs to go before he causes further damage to Joburg metro
Government is failing to put policies in place to reindustrialise the economy, says Stavros Nicolaou
Business Day TV speaks to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East and Africa at Airbnb
Conflict likely to be protracted, says analyst, which risks waves of refugees
Springbok captain, creator of award-winning soapie, Banyana coach and US singer to be honoured
The luxurious EV silently whisks to 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds.
Finishing with two bonus points couldn’t assuage the disappointment Stormers coach John Dobson felt after his side’s 26-24 defeat to Munster in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday.
The Stormers scored their fourth try in the final minute at the Cape Town Stadium to pick up the bonus points, but the loss caused them to slip below Ulster into third place on the log, jeopardising their hopes of playing a semifinal on home soil.
“There’s no silver lining today. It’s a major disappointment. We wanted to host a home semifinal,” said Dobson.
The Stormers face Benetton in the final round of league play on Friday night, a match they should win comfortably, but Ulster too have a match at home that they will expect to emerge victorious from, against Edinburgh later that night.
Dobson and Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff expressed hope that the Scottish club could do them a favour, but were also realistic about their own faults in letting slip the opportunity against a gutsy, smart Munster side.
“Those last 10 minutes before halftime, we had them on the ropes and kept letting them off. You could see them sitting down; we eventually got the try. Then at the start of the second half we missed a penalty, had two 5m line-outs [and didn’t score any points] and that period killed us. We let them off the hook,” said Dobson.
He bemoaned Munster’s gamesmanship in that period — “they kept sitting down and Steve [Kitshoff] was telling the ref to keep them up” — and while the Irish side were fortunate not to be yellow-carded for the constant infringements, the Stormers were also guilty of not taking the opportunities their pressure during that period merited.
“I knew halftime would give them a chance to reset, which is why I was so thrilled with our start in the second. We got the tempo right, got into them at the rucks, but we just let them back in 20 minutes into the second half. I can’t explain it.”
Dobson’s counterpart, Graham Rowntree, said his side took heed of the lessons they learnt against the Sharks in the Champions Cup round of 16 match in Durban two weeks ago, when they conceded four tries in a chaotic period at the start of the second half.
“When we were last out here in Durban, the 10 minutes after halftime killed us,” said Rowntree. “In the change room at halftime I said ‘the next 10 minutes defines what happens in this game’. It was a barrage. I’m immensely proud of our composure and our fight, not just in that period but in the whole game.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
‘No silver lining’ for Stormers as home semifinal hope fades
The defeat to Munster in the URC at the Cape Town Stadium cause them to slip below Ulster into third place on the log
Finishing with two bonus points couldn’t assuage the disappointment Stormers coach John Dobson felt after his side’s 26-24 defeat to Munster in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday.
The Stormers scored their fourth try in the final minute at the Cape Town Stadium to pick up the bonus points, but the loss caused them to slip below Ulster into third place on the log, jeopardising their hopes of playing a semifinal on home soil.
“There’s no silver lining today. It’s a major disappointment. We wanted to host a home semifinal,” said Dobson.
The Stormers face Benetton in the final round of league play on Friday night, a match they should win comfortably, but Ulster too have a match at home that they will expect to emerge victorious from, against Edinburgh later that night.
Dobson and Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff expressed hope that the Scottish club could do them a favour, but were also realistic about their own faults in letting slip the opportunity against a gutsy, smart Munster side.
“Those last 10 minutes before halftime, we had them on the ropes and kept letting them off. You could see them sitting down; we eventually got the try. Then at the start of the second half we missed a penalty, had two 5m line-outs [and didn’t score any points] and that period killed us. We let them off the hook,” said Dobson.
He bemoaned Munster’s gamesmanship in that period — “they kept sitting down and Steve [Kitshoff] was telling the ref to keep them up” — and while the Irish side were fortunate not to be yellow-carded for the constant infringements, the Stormers were also guilty of not taking the opportunities their pressure during that period merited.
“I knew halftime would give them a chance to reset, which is why I was so thrilled with our start in the second. We got the tempo right, got into them at the rucks, but we just let them back in 20 minutes into the second half. I can’t explain it.”
Dobson’s counterpart, Graham Rowntree, said his side took heed of the lessons they learnt against the Sharks in the Champions Cup round of 16 match in Durban two weeks ago, when they conceded four tries in a chaotic period at the start of the second half.
“When we were last out here in Durban, the 10 minutes after halftime killed us,” said Rowntree. “In the change room at halftime I said ‘the next 10 minutes defines what happens in this game’. It was a barrage. I’m immensely proud of our composure and our fight, not just in that period but in the whole game.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Second place in the URC is Stormers’ top priority
Uphill battle up north
GAVIN RICH: Cup exits should not distress SA sides too much
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.