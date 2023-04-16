Search is on to replace Nienaber as Springbok coach

China's first quarter GDP data on Tuesday expected to support oil prices
The search is on to replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after this year’s Rugby World Cup in France.
Nienaber, who became Bok coach at the start of 2020, will be joining Leinster’s coaching staff after the 2023 World Cup, where the Boks will defend their title.
He is the second high-profile name in the Bok set-up to signal their intention to depart after the World Cup. The Springboks' Irish-born assistant coach, Felix Jones, will be joining the England set-up under Steve Borthwick.
SA Rugby will have to fill these big vacancies but they were keen to point out in a statement that director of rugby Rassie Erasmus’s contract concludes two years after Nienaber’s. Erasmus, however, based on recent public pronouncements, is certainly open to coaching elsewhere.
“We will confirm a successor in the title role of Springbok coach in due course,” SA Rugby interim CEO Rian Oberholzer said. “That planning will go on in the background, but Rassie Erasmus’s services are locked in to the end of 2025 at the very least.”
💭 Who will be the next Springbok coach?💭 Do they go in-house or look externally?Swys de Bruin shares his thoughts with the Springboks announcing that Jacques Nienaber will step down after the World Cup.. pic.twitter.com/HWcPftTCTY— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) April 15, 2023
💭 Who will be the next Springbok coach?💭 Do they go in-house or look externally?Swys de Bruin shares his thoughts with the Springboks announcing that Jacques Nienaber will step down after the World Cup.. pic.twitter.com/HWcPftTCTY
Whoever comes into the position will have to inherit the culture and playing style set under Erasmus.
Based on recent achievements Stormers coach John Dobson’s CV would be hard to ignore but whether he would want to abandon his coaching philosophies, which are perhaps an extension of the way he sees life, for the manner in which the Springboks play is debatable.
In fact, were SA Rugby to widen their search beyond the country's borders the candidate may harbour similar concerns.
Nienaber thrived in an environment he helped create as a close confidant of Erasmus. They were deemed inseparable but Nienaber’s stock has long risen sufficiently to go solo.
While not pinpointing the role he envisages for Nienaber, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen explained what attracted him to the Bok coach.
📢 | Leinster Rugby can confirm that current South Africa Head Coach, Jacques Nienaber, will join the club after the Rugby World Cup later this year.Read the full story: https://t.co/Q5noIhG5Gt#FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/7pJdIKztiX— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) April 15, 2023
📢 | Leinster Rugby can confirm that current South Africa Head Coach, Jacques Nienaber, will join the club after the Rugby World Cup later this year.Read the full story: https://t.co/Q5noIhG5Gt#FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/7pJdIKztiX
“We admire greatly what Jacques has been doing,” Cullen said. “We were aware of Jacques through his involvement with Munster and with the Springboks and he obviously went on to win a World Cup.
“Felix Jones is someone I have been friendly with for a number of years. He came through the Leinster academy and we would have played together at one point in time. We’ve always followed their progress with great interest.
“Jacques is someone I’ve always admired. Great coach, and great feedback on him as a coach. Great man too.”
Cullen went on to explain that he wants “great characters” in his group and in Nienaber he will have someone who has delivered at the highest level. “He is a fantastic appointment for us as a club.”
Though Nienaber, who shot to prominence as a defence coach, will replace former England coach Stuart Lancaster, who has moved on to Racing 92, Cullen is not seeking a like-for-like replacement. “It is something different really. We have a lot of players coming through the Leinster system.
“We are lucky a lot of work goes in even before guys come through the door. It’s not just the culture part. Stuart brought experience, off-field stuff, leadership, and with Jacques it will pretty much be the same,” said Cullen, who stressed Leinster seek personnel who help build strong cohesion and legacy.
“The timing isn’t perfect but we are going to work through it preseason. It is worth the wait if you are getting someone with Jacques’s calibre.
“We’ve had time to see what we are after.”
