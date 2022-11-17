Sport / Rugby

Retallick poised for a century of caps on return to All Blacks

He and skipper Sam Whitelock scrum down together for a record 64th time

17 November 2022 - 15:19 Mark Gleeson
Brodie Retallick. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ANTHONY AU-YEUNG
Brodie Retallick. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ANTHONY AU-YEUNG

New Zealand lock Brodie Retallick is set to win his 100th cap on Saturday as he returns from suspension to beef up the pack for his side’s Test against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Retallick was suspended after being sent off against Japan in October, missing the wins against Wales and Scotland over the past fortnight, but reprises his long-standing partnership in the second row with skipper Sam Whitelock.

The pair will scrum down together for a record 64th time, surpassing the previous mark held by SA’s Bakkies Botha and Victor Matfield.

Retallick, who will be the 12th Kiwi to get 100 caps, comes in for Scott Barrett, who moves to blindside flank in place of Akira Ioane in one of nine switches to the line-up after last weekend’s 31-23 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield.

Rieko Ioane replaces Anton Lienert-Brown at centre and will play alongside Jordie Barrett, who comes in for David Havili.

Beauden Barrett moves to fullback where his brother Jordie played last week, allowing Richie Mo’unga to return at flyhalf with Aaron Smith back at scrumhalf for his 11th cap.

In the pack, Codie Taylor starts at hooker in place of Samisoni Taukei’aho, while Tyrel Lomax replaces Nepo Laulala at tighthead as New Zealand put out their strongest side for their last game of the year.

“We feel the squad has been building nicely throughout this tour,” said coach Ian Foster as he named the team.

“Playing England is something we don’t get to do often so we are excited for the challenge. This is an opportunity to continue our growth as a team at one of the great venues in world rugby — Twickenham,” he added.

Reuters

New Zealand squad:

15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Mark Telea 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Dalton Papali’i, 6 Scott Barrett, 5 Brodie Retallick 4 Sam Whitelock (captain), 3 Tyrel Lomax 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 George Bower, 18 Nepo Laulala, 19 Shannon Frizell, 20 Hoskins Sotutu, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 David Havili, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown 

