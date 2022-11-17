Sport / Rugby

England pick Tuilagi and Nowell for All Blacks clash

17 November 2022 - 14:25 Mitch Phillips
Manu Tuilagi. Picture: REUTERS
London — Manu Tuilagi is back in the England team to face New Zealand on Saturday, with Jack Nowell also restored to the starting 15 having withdrawn with a stomach issue shortly before last week’s win over Japan.

Maro Itoje will move back to the second row as coach Eddie Jones goes for an unfamiliar back-row of Tom Curry at seven, Sam Simmons at six and Billy Vunipola at eight in the team named on Thursday.

Owen Farrell continues outside Marcus Smith at centre, where the captain will make his 100th appearance for England. Prop Will Stuart returns from injury and is among the replacements, as are David Ribbans, Jack Willis, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Ben Youngs, Guy Porter and Henry Slade.

The game is the first between the teams since England’s 19-7 victory in the 2019 World Cup semifinal, when Tuilagi scored England’s only try after two minutes.

“This fixture doesn’t come around too often and these are the games that players remember in their careers,” Jones said. “New Zealand have had the upper hand over the years, but it’s been more balanced in recent times and the players have a chance to play their part in history.”

Commenting on Farrell, who made his debut under Stuart Lancaster in 2012, Jones said: “We’re really pleased for Owen that he is reaching such a significant and special milestone. He is an excellent player and competitor and he is deserving of every cap.”

After Saturday’s game, England complete their November series against SA next weekend.

England squad

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 15 caps), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 43), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 48), Owen Farrell (Saracens, 99), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 70), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 15), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 5), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 41), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 39), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 54), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 60), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 17), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 16), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 43), Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 66)

Replacements: Jamie George (Saracens, 70 caps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 72), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 23), David Ribbans (Northampton Saints, 1), Jack Willis (unattached, 5), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 119), Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers, 3), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 50)

