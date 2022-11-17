England pick Tuilagi and Nowell for All Blacks clash

Another hawkish comment from the Fed fuels caution on equities and commodities, while dollar recovers some ground
All indications are that inflation is flatlining or trending downwards, but spending is still weak
Health minister tells MPs there will be no need for medical schemes as the NHI Fund will provide benefits
The justice minister wants a new crop of leaders to emerge at the party’s national conference
London- and Johannesburg-listed bank announces a record interim dividend, a 22.7% increase on the half-year payout
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Russia and China vote against resolution ordering Iran to co-operate urgently with the agency
Dawid Malan’s career-best 134 in vain as England go under in first ODI
Only 2,500 units of the limited-edition Porsche will be made, with some coming to SA
London — Manu Tuilagi is back in the England team to face New Zealand on Saturday, with Jack Nowell also restored to the starting 15 having withdrawn with a stomach issue shortly before last week’s win over Japan.
Maro Itoje will move back to the second row as coach Eddie Jones goes for an unfamiliar back-row of Tom Curry at seven, Sam Simmons at six and Billy Vunipola at eight in the team named on Thursday.
Owen Farrell continues outside Marcus Smith at centre, where the captain will make his 100th appearance for England. Prop Will Stuart returns from injury and is among the replacements, as are David Ribbans, Jack Willis, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Ben Youngs, Guy Porter and Henry Slade.
The game is the first between the teams since England’s 19-7 victory in the 2019 World Cup semifinal, when Tuilagi scored England’s only try after two minutes.
“This fixture doesn’t come around too often and these are the games that players remember in their careers,” Jones said. “New Zealand have had the upper hand over the years, but it’s been more balanced in recent times and the players have a chance to play their part in history.”
Commenting on Farrell, who made his debut under Stuart Lancaster in 2012, Jones said: “We’re really pleased for Owen that he is reaching such a significant and special milestone. He is an excellent player and competitor and he is deserving of every cap.”
After Saturday’s game, England complete their November series against SA next weekend.
England squad
Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 15 caps), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 43), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 48), Owen Farrell (Saracens, 99), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 70), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 15), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 5), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 41), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 39), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 54), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 60), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 17), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 16), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 43), Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 66)
Replacements: Jamie George (Saracens, 70 caps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 72), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 23), David Ribbans (Northampton Saints, 1), Jack Willis (unattached, 5), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 119), Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers, 3), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 50)
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
England pick Tuilagi and Nowell for All Blacks clash
London — Manu Tuilagi is back in the England team to face New Zealand on Saturday, with Jack Nowell also restored to the starting 15 having withdrawn with a stomach issue shortly before last week’s win over Japan.
Maro Itoje will move back to the second row as coach Eddie Jones goes for an unfamiliar back-row of Tom Curry at seven, Sam Simmons at six and Billy Vunipola at eight in the team named on Thursday.
Owen Farrell continues outside Marcus Smith at centre, where the captain will make his 100th appearance for England. Prop Will Stuart returns from injury and is among the replacements, as are David Ribbans, Jack Willis, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Ben Youngs, Guy Porter and Henry Slade.
The game is the first between the teams since England’s 19-7 victory in the 2019 World Cup semifinal, when Tuilagi scored England’s only try after two minutes.
“This fixture doesn’t come around too often and these are the games that players remember in their careers,” Jones said. “New Zealand have had the upper hand over the years, but it’s been more balanced in recent times and the players have a chance to play their part in history.”
Commenting on Farrell, who made his debut under Stuart Lancaster in 2012, Jones said: “We’re really pleased for Owen that he is reaching such a significant and special milestone. He is an excellent player and competitor and he is deserving of every cap.”
After Saturday’s game, England complete their November series against SA next weekend.
England squad
Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 15 caps), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 43), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 48), Owen Farrell (Saracens, 99), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 70), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 15), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 5), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 41), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 39), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 54), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 60), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 17), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 16), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 43), Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 66)
Replacements: Jamie George (Saracens, 70 caps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 72), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 23), David Ribbans (Northampton Saints, 1), Jack Willis (unattached, 5), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 119), Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers, 3), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 50)
Retail sales growing faster as consumers spend at malls, Nepi Rockcastle says
Erasmus looks on bright side ahead of World Cup
SA A brace for high-octane Bristol Bears
Rassie Erasmus attempts to explain his Twitter rants
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Rassie Erasmus attempts to explain his Twitter rants
Boks must buck up for their clash with Italy
Telea double sees All Blacks hold off feisty Scotland challenge
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.