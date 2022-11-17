Another hawkish comment from the Fed fuels caution on equities and commodities, while dollar recovers some ground
All indications are that inflation is flatlining or trending downwards, but spending is still weak
Health minister tells MPs there will be no need for medical schemes as the NHI Fund will provide benefits
The justice minister wants a new crop of leaders to emerge at the party’s national conference
London- and Johannesburg-listed bank announces a record interim dividend, a 22.7% increase on the half-year payout
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Russia and China vote against resolution ordering Iran to co-operate urgently with the agency
Dawid Malan’s career-best 134 in vain as England go under in first ODI
Only 2,500 units of the limited-edition Porsche will be made, with some coming to SA
Maritime transportation services group Grindrod Shipping (Grinship) says unfavourable charter rates, softer trade demand and a persistently low order book dampened profit for the third quarter.
This comes as the Nasdaq- and JSE-listed company, which is gearing up to be taken over by rival Taylor Maritime Investments (TMI) and subsidiary Good Falkirk (MI), signalled that the deal was still on track...
Grinship profit falls but takeover deal is still on track
