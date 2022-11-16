SA A brace for high-octane Bristol Bears

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
SA A are expecting a fast-paced game against a Bristol Bears side who enjoy playing a high-octane brand of running rugby, says coach Mzwandile Stick.
Thursday’s clash will be watched by a sell-out 27,000 crowd and has been described as the biggest match to be played at Bristol’s Ashton Gate Stadium (kickoff 9.30pm SA time).
Stick has made five changes to his starting team that includes Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Marco van Staden earning starts in a squad that features 12 capped Springboks.
Feinberg-Mngomezulu joined the SA team in Bristol on Sunday after spending the past two weeks with the Boks in Dublin and Toulon.
Van Staden linked up with the squad after being ruled out of Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber’s original 35-man tour travelling squad due to a rib injury.
Feinberg-Mngomezulu replaces Johan Goosen at flyhalf in a new halfback pairing with Grant Williams, while the only other change among the backs is at fullback, where Gianni Lombard takes over from an injured Aphelele Fassi.
“It will be the first time Sacha and I will play together, so we had our first training session on Monday,” Williams said. “It’s an exciting opportunity and it will be important to play the conditions well.
“We are a group of guys from different provincial unions that are buying into the same system, and there is a fantastic vibe among the players.
“I am looking forward to going out there and making the most of the chance to play.
“I feel the more competition there is, the better I play. Everyone knows the depth we have at scrumhalf in the country, so I just want to go out there and enjoy myself.
“Bristol play a good running game. They like to run the ball in their own 22.
“The important aspects for us will be to control the territory game and use the opportunities we create.”
Joe Joyce will captain his hometown club against the touring South Africans. Joyce partners Joe Batley in the second row, with Yann Thomas, Bryan Byrne and Max Lahiff getting the nod in the front row.
Bristol Bears: 15 Luke Morahan 14 Deago Bailey, 13 Piers O’Conor, 12 Sam Bedlow, 11 Gabriel Ibitoye, 10 Callum Sheedy, 9 Will Porter, 8 Fitz Harding, 7 Jake Heenan, 6 Magnus Bradbury, 5 Joe Batley, 4 Joe Joyce (capt), 3 Max Lahiff, 2 Bryan Byrne, 1 Yann Thomas.
Replacements: 16 Harry Thacker, 17 Jake Woolmore, 18 Jonathan Benz-Salomon, 19 John Hawkins, 20 Sam Lewis, 21 Andy Uren, 22 Joe Jenkins, 23 Rich Lane.
SA A: 15 Gianni Lombard (Lions), 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg (Stormers), 13 Henco van Wyk (Lions), 12 Cornal Hendricks (Bulls), 11 Leolin Zas (Stormers), 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers), 9 Grant Williams (Sharks), 8 Jean-Luc du Preez (Sale Sharks), 7 Elrigh Louw (Bulls), 6 Marco van Staden (Bulls), 5 Ruan Nortje (Bulls), 4 Jason Jenkins (Leinster), 3 Thomas du Toit (capt, Sharks), 2 Andre-Hugo Venter (Stormers), 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu (Sharks)
Replacements: 16 JJ Kotze (Stormers), 17 Simphiwe Matanzima (Bulls), 18 Mornay Smith (Bulls), 19 Dan du Preez (Sale Sharks), 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Sharks), 21 Phepsi Buthelezi (Sharks), 22 Sanele Nohamba (Lions), 23 Johan Goosen (Bulls)
