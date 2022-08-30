Business Day TV talks to Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities
Melbourne — The Wallabies would have enjoyed most of the Monday review of their Rugby Championship win over SA but replays of their line-out may have left some of the forwards shifting uncomfortably in their chairs.
The Wallabies won barely half of their line-outs in the 25-17 win over the world champions at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, with most of the trouble occurring in the first half as hooker Folau Fainga’a’s throws repeatedly missed their targets.
Fainga’a has often struggled at line-out time but his inaccuracy has been costly this season, robbing the Wallabies of momentum when deep in attack.
While SA were unable to make Australia pay in Adelaide, loose forward Jed Holloway said fixing the line-out is a top priority before the rematch against the Springboks in Sydney on Saturday.
“Hugely disappointed in the way our line-out functioned,” Holloway told reporters on Tuesday. “We’ve been working hard on that. We’ll get a better result and get the backs a better platform to play off.”
Despite a record 48-17 hiding by Argentina in San Juan, Australia find themselves in the rare position of being in contention for the Rugby Championship title as the defending champions the All Blacks and Springboks struggle.
Second-placed Australia are equal with the leading Pumas on nine points on the table and would have had top spot if SA had not cancelled the Wallabies’ bonus point with late tries in Adelaide.
The Wallabies have not strung two wins together since a run of five victories last season, though, so are not looking further than Saturday’s Test at the refurbished Sydney Football Stadium, No 8 Rob Valetini said.
“If we look too far ahead, we might not get this week right,” he said. “We’re just trying to build consistency in our game and then the trophies will come.”
Reuters
Wallabies target fixing line-out woes for Boks rematch
Bok coach Nienaber keeps a cool head ahead of Wallabies clash
Boks will get back on the winning track, says Kitshoff
Sweet and sour for Blitzboks in LA as they end runners-up in series
