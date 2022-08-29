Wallabies tight-lipped on ‘play-acting’ by Nic White

Investors are waking up to the reality that rates may stay higher for longer even as recession risk grows
Melbourne — Wallabies players refused to weigh in on the controversy swirling around teammate Nic White on Monday after furious SA media accused the scrumhalf of milking a yellow card in the Rugby Championship Test at the weekend.
With SA on the offensive late in the first half at Adelaide Oval, scrumhalf Faf de Klerk’s fingers brushed White’s cheek at the back of a 5m scrum and he slumped to his knees.
After consulting the television match official, New Zealand referee Paul Williams gave De Klerk a yellow card, triggering outrage in SA. With an incredulous De Klerk off the field, Australia fended off SA to half time and ended up winning the Test 25-17.
World Cup-winning former Springbok captain John Smit said on Twitter that White “killed a little piece of rugby’s soul” while former Springbok flyhalf Butch James said it was an “absolute disgrace to the game ... that a player can behave like that”.
Asked on Monday about the incident, Wallabies fullback Reece Hodge was reluctant to discuss it. “I think you’ll have to ask Whitey about that one. I didn’t see it too well, to be honest,” he told reporters.
Pressed on whether referees needed to stamp out “diving” or “play-acting” in matches, or whether it was now part of the game, Hodge said it was up to match officials to decide.
“I think the referees have got a job to do. We’ve got a job to do as players,” he told reporters. “We just play the game and leave it up to the officials and the refs to deal with anything that they see in terms of the game.”
Wallabies centre Len Ikitau also steered clear when asked whether he was concerned White might not be protected by officials in future if infringed upon due to the fierce SA backlash.
Springbok fans heckled White at the airport as the Wallabies team left Adelaide. “I thought you were in the ICU [intensive care unit], my bro!” one yelled, drawing a smile from White in a video shared widely on social media on Monday.
The teams face each other again at the refurbished Sydney Football Stadium on Saturday.
Reuters
Wallabies tight-lipped on ‘play-acting’ by Nic White
Scrumhalf draws criticism for falling to his knees after being touched in the face by Faf de Klerk in Adelaide Test
