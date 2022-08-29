×

Sport / Rugby

Boks will get back on the winning track, says Kitshoff

Prop admits defeats against All Blacks and Wallabies were bitter pills to swallow

29 August 2022 - 15:09 GEORGE BYRON
Lukhanyo Am of the Springboks breaks away from Tate McDermott of the Wallabies and Taniela Tupou of the Wallabies during The Rugby Championship match at Adelaide Oval on August 27 2022 in Australia. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/SARAH REED
Lukhanyo Am of the Springboks breaks away from Tate McDermott of the Wallabies and Taniela Tupou of the Wallabies during The Rugby Championship match at Adelaide Oval on August 27 2022 in Australia. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/SARAH REED

Consecutive defeats against arch-rivals the All Blacks and Wallabies were bitter pills to swallow and the Springboks are determined to rebound with a win in Sydney on Saturday, prop Steven Kitshoff says.

After slumping to losses in Johannesburg and Adelaide, the wounded Boks will have their backs to the wall in round four of the Rugby Championship (kickoff 11.35am SA time).

The Wallabies have become a hoodoo team for the Boks, who lasted tasted success on Australian soil in Brisbane in 2013.

“Two defeats is a bitter pill to swallow, but I still believe totally that this is a talented and experienced World Cup winning team,” Kitshoff said.

“If we execute our plans we will get back on the winning track again. I have complete confidence and believe this team can get anything right.”

In the Adelaide Test, a decision to yellow-card Bok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk for brushing his fingers in the face of opposite number Nic White incensed Bok fans. They were unhappy with the theatrics of White who grabbed his face and fell to the ground after the incident.

Asked if Australia appeared to get away with gamesmanship and whether that affected the Boks, Kitshoff said: “As a team, we want to play the game inside the law book with as much aggression, power and speed as possible.

“We never look for shortcuts in any way. What happens is games are played and you are trying to get the upper hand as much as possible.

“It all comes down to ref interpretation, the way the ARs [assistant referees] are seeing the way the game has panned out and the stakes that are involved.

“I don’t want to comment on the opposition getting away with certain tricks or tactics. We just want to play a great Test match.”

Kitshoff said there was a thorough review of the defeat in Adelaide and the Boks are looking forward with confidence.

“As players, we are very disappointed with back-to-back losses,” he said. “But I believe it is all in our control and this team has got the capability, talent and experience to be world beaters.

“Of course, we are extremely disappointed after the Adelaide defeat. We gave ourselves a lot of opportunities where we could have scored tries and played extremely good rugby.

“About 15 minutes before halftime we could not get any points on the scoreboard, which was extremely frustrating. We also allowed them to score two quick tries just after halftime.

“From that point of view we were disappointed in ourselves. But looking at the review and actually seeing the opportunities that we did create there was an incredible vibe at training on Monday.

“The team meetings have gone well and so did the training. I think the guys are in a good head space even though we lost. Even though it is only Monday I feel the guys are up for another big Test match this weekend.”

