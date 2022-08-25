Boks aim to rise high in Wallabies Test

The Springboks’ foibles at lineout against the All Blacks have been dealt with, was the assurance given by lock Lood de Jager ahead of Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test against the Wallabies in Adelaide.

The All Blacks proved major disrupters of the hosts’ lineout ball in their 35-23 victory at Ellis Park earlier in August, but De Jager, who calls the shots in that department for the Boks, believes it is a platform that can be restored to an area of strength.

De Jager explained while the Kiwis cut the Bok lineout down to size, the home team failed to troubleshoot.

“Credit to the All Blacks, they brought something we have not seen before. The lesson we took is that we have to have a Plan B. We have to be able to fall back onto something else. We worked on that to be more versatile,” said De Jager.