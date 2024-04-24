Euro No 1 Law makes SA Women’s Open debut

European Tour No 1 Bronte Law will make her debut in the Investec SA Women’s Open at the Erinvale Country & Golf Estate this week and headlines a quality field set to tee off in Thursday’s first round of this €320,000 event.
England’s Law adds to a field which includes five former SA Women’s Open champions with SA’s Lee-Anne Pace and Tandi McCallum, England’s Alice Hewson, India’s Diksha Dagar and Norway’s Marianne Skarpnord.
Swiss star Chiara Tamburlini is also in the field after her runaway seven-shot victory in the Joburg Ladies Open last week and which has carried her into second place on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit.
Cara Gorlei tees it up as the leading South African on the Sunshine Ladies Tour’s Order of Merit in second place. All of which sets up a highly competitive week for Law’s first appearance in SA in this Sunshine Ladies Tour co-sanctioned tournament.
“I’ve always wanted to come to SA and I’m really enjoying it so far,” said Law. “It’s always fun to play in national Opens around the world and now I can tick this one off the list. There is also a lot of new young talent playing this week which is great.”
Law has already had one victory and three top-10s on the Ladies European Tour in 2024 and is hoping to continue with that form in the Western Cape this week.
“I really like the golf course and I think it will be a good test. I’m happy with where my game is at and I’ll just go out there this week and continue to push on,” she said.
The SA Women’s Open is the grand finale on the Sunshine Ladies Tour’s current season and a true showcase of the strides made in women’s sport in SA. This year’s tournament includes a R1m prize for the first professional to score a hole-in-one on the par-three 12th hole in the final two rounds.
