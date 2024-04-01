Sport / Other Sport

Stephan Jaeger fends off pack to bag Houston Open

The German earns his breakthrough PGA victory by shooting a final-round 3-under 69

01 April 2024 - 20:24
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Stephan Jaeger. Picture: RAY ACEVEDO/USA TODAY/REUTERS
Stephan Jaeger. Picture: RAY ACEVEDO/USA TODAY/REUTERS

Stephan Jaeger made nine consecutive pars on the back nine and held off a crowded field of contenders to win the Houston Open for his first career PGA Tour victory on Sunday at Memorial Park Golf Course.

The 34-year-old from Germany had won on the Korn Ferry Tour six times, but he earned his breakthrough PGA victory by shooting a final-round, 3-under 69 to card a 12-under 268 for the week.

Jaeger had four birdies and one bogey on his front nine before his steady finish. He missed a birdie try at the par-4 18th and tapped in for par to put the pressure on world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, who was vying for his third victory in as many starts.

Scheffler had stuck his approach shot to five-and-a-half feet and would have forced a playoff with Jaeger with a birdie. But his putt trickled just to the left of the cup.

Scheffler posted a 68 and finished in a five-way tie for second with 2023’s champion Tony Finau (66 Sunday), Taylor Moore (67), Belgium’s Thomas Detry (68) and rookie Alejandro Tosti of Argentina (68).

Tosti was in a tie for the lead after birdieing the par-5 16th, but a bad drive and a long chip on the 18th left him a tough 19-footer for par that he could not make to stay at 12 under.

Field Level Media

Retief Goosen ends drought with Galleri Classic win

SA champion pars the last hole to secure victory
Sport
10 hours ago

McIlroy upbeat LIV Golf backer, PGA Tour can iron out differences

Tiger Woods leads PGA contingent meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Private Investment Fund
Sport
1 week ago

Scottie Scheffler becomes The Players’ first consecutive winner

The World No 1, who fought through neck pain earlier in the tournament, started the day five shots off the pace
Sport
2 weeks ago

Scotland’s Kylie Henry chases second Tour title in Cape Town

Scot posts three-under-par 71 to stretch her lead at Royal Cape Golf Club
Sport
2 weeks ago

PGA’s Monahan has ‘long way to go to regain trust’ — Schauffele

Monahan believes he is the right person to lead the PGA Tour, but it is a confidence not shared by all
Sport
2 weeks ago

Henry sails into lead at windy Royal Cape

Scottish professional is one of only nine to shoot under par
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sundowns’ focus is on Richards Bay, says coach
Sport / Soccer
2.
Liverpool need nerves of steel in title race, ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Stormers coach Dobson has selection minefield to ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Bafana don’t have to be afraid of any team in ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Retief Goosen ends drought with Galleri Classic ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Retief Goosen ends drought with Galleri Classic win

Sport / Other Sport

Emotional Bruiners breaks 11-year drought at Dainfern

Sport / Other Sport

McIlroy upbeat LIV Golf backer, PGA Tour can iron out differences

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.