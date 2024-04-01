Retief Goosen ends drought with Galleri Classic win

SA's Retief Goosen acknowledges the crowd after winning The Galleri Classic on Sunday at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. Picture: ORLANDO RAMIREZ/GETTY IMAGES
A championship dry spell came to an end as SA’s Retief Goosen shot a final round, 3-under 69 to win the Galleri Classic at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, on Sunday.
Goosen has just two victories to his name on the PGA Tour Champions and none since March 2022 at the Hoag Classic.
Before that, he won at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship in 2019. Beyond that, it had been five runner-up finishes and 21 top-five honours, but no other hardware.
Goosen, who finished the tournament at 13-under 203 amid rough, rainy conditions, said he “was just hanging in”.
His drought was in danger of continuing as he went into the final hole tied atop the leader board with New Zealand’s Steven Alker, and on his second shot, he sent it into the water.
But Alker proceeded to do the same and Goosen rallied for par while Alker carded a bogey, giving Goosen the win.
Goosen’s day included three birdies and no bogeys, including his par save on No 18.
“I’m glad it flipped my way,” Goosen said. “Yeah, it was a really bad second shot, the ball a little bit above my feet and the ball was sitting up so nicely.
“I was in between a 5 [iron] and a 4 and I thought I’d just hit a smooth 4. I thought Steve was going to lay up and just go from there. When he hit in the water, it was a bit of a shock.”
Alker’s troubles actually began a hole earlier, as after playing nearly flawless golf through 16 holes with four birdies and no stumbles, he three-putted for bogey on No 17, opening the door for Goosen in first place.
