PGA’s Monahan has ‘long way to go to regain trust’ — Schauffele

US inflation reports and retail sales figures due out before the Fed decides on interest rates
Much has changed since the 1990s, with the locus of production in key wage and capital goods shifting away from Europe, Japan and the US
Termination of the sale to equity partner is a blow to Ramaphosa’s privatisation drive
People deliberately set out to destroy the democratic state, former president tells students at Unisa
Dubai-based investment firm, which has been linked to controversial family, owns 31% of animal feeds and poultry group
SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s trade survey finds 69% of respondents said trade conditions in February were worse than a year ago
Business Day TV spoke to Technology Correspondent for Business Day, Mudiwa Gavaza
Democrat and Republican leaders set for a presidential rematch
Head coach will see if effective communication can be achieved with Siya Kolisi based in France
Dishes are beautifully prepared by team that replicates Reuben Riffel’s high standards
Jay Monahan is steadfast in his belief that he is the right person to lead the PGA Tour into the future, but that confidence is not shared by all of the star players the commissioner represents.
“He could be the guy, but in my book, he’s got a long way to go to gain the trust of the membership,” Xander Schauffele said on Tuesday before the Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The world’s No 6-ranked player was the first to take the podium after the commissioner’s press conference earlier in the day.
Schauffele has been blunt about his lack of trust since Monahan negotiated a framework agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in June without the input of the tour’s players.
The fallout was swift and widespread and many believe it contributed to the likes of Jon Rahm bolting for LIV Golf in the months since.
Monahan acknowledged on Tuesday that “I could have handled that better, and I’ve taken full responsibility and accountability for that. That’s on me.”
He added: “I am the right person to lead us forward. I know that. I believe that in my heart.”
Count Schauffele among those who remain sceptical.
“Trust is something that’s pretty tender, so words are words, and I would say in my book he’s got a long way to go,” Schauffele said.
“I’m sure he’s got the support of the [player] board since they were with him making some of those decisions, but for me personally he’s got quite a ways to go.”
Monahan said that talks had “accelerated” after recently meeting with PIF governor Yasir al-Rumayyan.
Meanwhile, the newly formed PGA Tour Enterprises received an investment from the Strategic Sports Group that could be worth up to $3bn.
Schauffele was not part of those discussions, which were led in part by the Player Advisory Council that includes Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay and Adam Scott.
Cantlay hasn’t been in the negotiating room, but he receives constant updates and is part of the group communicating those to the full membership.
“I think it’s really important that we’re all rowing in the same direction,” Cantlay said.
“With this PGA Tour Enterprises board, I think it’s really exciting that we do have a chance to kind of start with something new and all move together in the right direction.”
Asked about Monahan specifically, Cantlay said: “Right now, he’s definitely our leader.”
For his part, Schauffele said he was focused on his golf and considered himself “pretty uninformed” when it came to the PGA Tour’s evolution.
“Fortunately for me, I have trust in some of the people who are leading us and hoping for a good outcome,” Schauffele said.
“And in the meantime, just trying to play the best golf I can play.”
The former Olympic champion is still seeking his first Major title.
He has also yet to win at TPC Sawgrass, “a really big box” that Schauffele would like to check off this week.
Field Level Media
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
PGA’s Monahan has ‘long way to go to regain trust’ — Schauffele
Monahan believes he is the right person to lead the PGA Tour, but it is a confidence not shared by all
Jay Monahan is steadfast in his belief that he is the right person to lead the PGA Tour into the future, but that confidence is not shared by all of the star players the commissioner represents.
“He could be the guy, but in my book, he’s got a long way to go to gain the trust of the membership,” Xander Schauffele said on Tuesday before the Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The world’s No 6-ranked player was the first to take the podium after the commissioner’s press conference earlier in the day.
Schauffele has been blunt about his lack of trust since Monahan negotiated a framework agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in June without the input of the tour’s players.
The fallout was swift and widespread and many believe it contributed to the likes of Jon Rahm bolting for LIV Golf in the months since.
Monahan acknowledged on Tuesday that “I could have handled that better, and I’ve taken full responsibility and accountability for that. That’s on me.”
He added: “I am the right person to lead us forward. I know that. I believe that in my heart.”
Count Schauffele among those who remain sceptical.
“Trust is something that’s pretty tender, so words are words, and I would say in my book he’s got a long way to go,” Schauffele said.
“I’m sure he’s got the support of the [player] board since they were with him making some of those decisions, but for me personally he’s got quite a ways to go.”
Monahan said that talks had “accelerated” after recently meeting with PIF governor Yasir al-Rumayyan.
Meanwhile, the newly formed PGA Tour Enterprises received an investment from the Strategic Sports Group that could be worth up to $3bn.
Schauffele was not part of those discussions, which were led in part by the Player Advisory Council that includes Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay and Adam Scott.
Cantlay hasn’t been in the negotiating room, but he receives constant updates and is part of the group communicating those to the full membership.
“I think it’s really important that we’re all rowing in the same direction,” Cantlay said.
“With this PGA Tour Enterprises board, I think it’s really exciting that we do have a chance to kind of start with something new and all move together in the right direction.”
Asked about Monahan specifically, Cantlay said: “Right now, he’s definitely our leader.”
For his part, Schauffele said he was focused on his golf and considered himself “pretty uninformed” when it came to the PGA Tour’s evolution.
“Fortunately for me, I have trust in some of the people who are leading us and hoping for a good outcome,” Schauffele said.
“And in the meantime, just trying to play the best golf I can play.”
The former Olympic champion is still seeking his first Major title.
He has also yet to win at TPC Sawgrass, “a really big box” that Schauffele would like to check off this week.
Field Level Media
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.