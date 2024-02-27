Boxing SA CFO Kenneth Mamosadi was shot dead on Friday night. Image: Supplied
Boxing South Africa (BSA) is mourning the loss of its CFO Kenneth Mamosadi, who was shot dead in Pretoria on Friday night.
BSA CEO Mandla Ntlanganiso described Mamosadi’s killing as ruthless. Mamosadi, 38, was reported to have been shot dead by assailants in the driveway of his home in Pretoria West.
“Tragically, his life was taken and his only reported belonging stolen was his cellphone,” Ntlanganiso said. “This cowardly act has robbed us of a valued member of our community and a dear friend.”
Mamosadi was appointed as BSA’s CFO in 2023. Originally from Limpopo, he had been BSA’s finance manager since 2015.
“Kenneth was a pillar of strength, renowned for his gentle demeanour and his unwavering dedication to boxing,” Ntlanganiso said. “His senseless and brutal murder has left us all shocked and grieving. We urge law enforcement agencies to swiftly bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.
“The family implores the SA Police Service and government to leave no stone unturned in their investigations to uncover the motive behind this senseless act of violence.”
Ntlanganiso said BSA extended its condolences to the Mamosadi family, friends, colleagues, “and all who were touched by Kenneth’s kindness and generosity”.
BSA Gauteng provincial manager Lehohonolo Ramagole, who had worked with Mamosadi since 2018, described his colleague as a peaceful individual.
“He loved peace, even when there were issues among colleagues, he would initiate peace,” he said. “In all the time I worked with him, he never raised his voice. He was a brother to everybody, any staff member who had problems, even financially, Kenny would do his best.
“I’ve been in that situation. I started at Boxing SA as an intern and Kenny would buy lunch for me. He is missed already.”
Boxing SA mourns slain CFO Kenneth Mamosadi
Image: Supplied
