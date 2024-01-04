Judge puts knockout punch on hold in clash over influencer boxing profits
High court refers events firm to companies watchdog and national prosecutors
04 January 2024 - 14:17
A company arranging boxing matches between social media influencers may face scrutiny from the prosecuting authorities and the companies regulator after the high court found the pugilist contests were unlawful.
The Pretoria high court ruled in December that the company, “Tikbox”, organised fighting events that “[had] not been legalised” and therefore warranted further investigation...
