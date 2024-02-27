Rowdy Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting adjourned
Councillors nearly trade blows amid move to oust mayor Gary van Niekerk
27 February 2024 - 18:37
As two councillors almost came to blows on Tuesday, a council meeting meant to vote on a motion to remove Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk was dramatically adjourned.
EFF councillor Khanya Ngqisha and GOOD councillor Lawrence Troon had heated words in front of the microphone, forcing others to separate them...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.