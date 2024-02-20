Nontshinga victory lifts optimism amid Boxing SA impasse

Sivenathi 'Special One' Nontshinga in action in Hermosillo, Mexico. Picture: LUIS GUTIERREZ/NORTA PHOTO/GETTY IMAGES
Sivenathi Nontshinga flew home to a vociferous welcome from a small crowd at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, with rumours swirling that the impasse gripping professional boxing might soon be over.
Nontshinga’s victory in Mexico at the weekend to reclaim his world title on a 10th-round stoppage from Adrian Curiel has helped push a momentum of optimism after Jackson Chauke’s recent victory in England for the IBO flyweight strap.
Some more good news could be on the way, perhaps by the end of the week, on a viable way forward for Boxing SA, which has been operating without a board since a court interdict was granted in December.
There has been confusion about whether the sport can operate without an executive to take responsibility for the sanctioning of fights and boxers.
Sport minister Zizi Kodwa has said he was looking into appointing an administrator to oversee boxing until the legal battle over the board he appointed had been finalised.
“Boxing is having its own challenges, but in the ring boxers are showing us something different,” acting CEO Mandla Ntlanganiso said at the airport.
“We must commend them for putting a positive posture to boxing. Boxers, they don’t want what is happening administratively to continue. They want to see boxing happening.
“Boxing SA will turn the corner. We are working on the background. We are doing things.”
Ntlanganiso was confident an announcement would be made “very soon”, though one source believed it could be by the end of the week.
Nontshinga spoke about how he wants to unify the division down the line, but also about how losing the belt on a shock second-round knockout in 2023 had motivated him.
“I remember when I lost the title, I was crying so bad in the [dressing] room because I couldn’t believe it. It was a one punch knockout.
“He [trainer Colin Nathan] told me one thing, that ‘I’m going to put you up there and you better make sure that you’re going to grab that opportunity with both of your hands because in my eyes, you’re still the world champion’.”
Nontshinga was behind on points at the time of the stoppage, but he said he was never worried.
He explained the game plan was to fight at close quarters and let Curiel punch himself out. “I caught a lot of those on my elbows,” he said, lifting his right arm to show the bruising.
“Each exchange I was countering with two shots, but they were power punches. And they eventually took their toll.”
Nontshinga’s next fight will be a mandatory defence against Filipino Cristian Araneta, a fighter he beat on a split decision in 2021.
