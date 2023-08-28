Bloodstock SA celebrate outcome of BSA sales

Michael Holmes and his team at Bloodstock SA celebrated excellent results when the curtain came down on the 2023 BSA August Two Year Old Sale at the TBA Sales Complex, Gosforth Park, on Sunday.
The aggregate of R59.69m was 23% up on the 2022 figure and the average price per lot sold was up 10% to R244,631.
While the footfall through the beautifully renovated complex appeared to be lower than 2022, bidding via the electronic platforms has grown in popularity since Covid-19, with some notable contributions to turnovers.
The top seller at the auction was a filly by Querari out of La Colossa (lot 235), from Maine Chance Farms. Named “Lucrative”, she is related to the grand sire Lomitas, and fetched R1.4m. The farm’s stalwart, Vercingetorix, was the leading stallion. His 12 offspring sold for an average of R608,333.
Leading owner Laurence Wernars’ Triple 8 Clothing was the top purchaser. Wernars bought 10 two-year-olds for R5.93m, while Cape Town-based Jonathan Snaith ranked second, with 11 buys for R4.56m.
The top vendor was Mary Slack’s Wilgerbosdrift, who sent 15 two-year-olds through the ring for a return of R8.41m, averaging R560,667 per lot sold.
Holmes said: “Our clearance rate was a fantastic 92% and this was due a wide buyer’s bench. There was a horse for every buyer, from the small guys to the big hitters, a hallmark of BSA sales. We had support from a number of overseas buyers, including agents from Mauritius, Zimbabwe, Kenya and elsewhere.”
Mike de Kock and JP van der Merwe, two from two at the Vaal last Thursday, could rack up another double on the inside track at Turffontein on Tuesday. De Kock has praised Van der Merwe for his well-judged rides and suggested they will be a combination to watch this spring.
The fancied pair for the in-form trainer and jockey at Turffontein is Outer Dimension (race 3) and Sharapova (race 6). De Kock said on his Betway blog that Outer Dimension will be a big runner over 2,000m. He said about Sharapova: “She ran a top race after a rest last time and I think she will go close on Tuesday.”
Johan Janse can Vuuren’s gelding Cosmic Star, improving with racing, looks a good each-way bet in race 8, where there is also likely to be market support for Black Egret, Munchkin, Power Broker and Zinovi. Cosmic Star’s opening odds of 7-2 look tempting.
Selections
1st race: (10) Venetian Moonlight (4) Dee Day (8) Turn Right On Red (3) Crimson Forest
2nd race: (10) Sovereigns Call (8) Japanese Star (3) Copper Mist (7) God Of Chaos
3rd race: (9) Outer Dimension (1) Lady Dynamo (7) Annewithan E (2) Solo Diva
