Drakenstein Stud stars at Equus Awards

Gaynor Rupert and her Drakenstein Stud were the stars of the 2022/23 Equus Awards Ceremony at Emperors Palace on Wednesday.
Drakenstein was by far the most prominent breeding and racing operation, after a terrific season. Drakenstein’s team of Rupert, Kevin Somerville and Kira Pickford were on and off the stage so often that master of ceremonies Alistair Cohen quipped that, by the end of the function, they had comfortably completed their 10,000 steps for the day, as recommended by fitness experts.
The Franschhoek establishment scooped eight awards in total, including Champion Breeders and Outstanding Breeders, while Rupert herself was named Champion owner, a rare double achievement. Drakenstein breds won 175 races for gross stakes earnings of more than R33.1m.
The terrific Charles Dickens, raised at Drakenstein, was named Champion Three-Year-Old and Champion Miler, but had to concede Horse Of The Year to Sean Tarry’s star mare, Princess Calla.
Bloodstock SA’s August Two-Year-Old Sale will take place at the TBA’s Sales Complex at Gosforth Park on Saturday and Sunday, with 278 lots catalogued. The action starts at 11am on both days and most of the major stud farms are represented, including Drakenstein, Mauritzfontein, Wilgerbosdrift and Varsfontein Stud.
As a result of the big sale, the next highveld meeting will take place next Tuesday and the meeting at Durbanville takes centre stage on Saturday. The Cape meeting, and others, will be televised live at the sales complex.
Justin Snaith, who spoke with resolve and humour after receiving his Equus Award for Champion Trainer, has three runners to consider as strike bets on the day. The grey, A Thousand Kisses (race 2, 1,250m), showed good pace on her July debut and, from a good draw, could keep going from the front if given a similar ride.
Magic Verse (race 3, 1,400m) is a potential Pick 6 banker. She ran her heart out when beaten into second by the highly regarded Boogiefied. She’ll know more about it now, gets a strong vote and her performance will give a good collateral form pointer to the very Boogiefied, who steps up in class against older horses in race 9.
Mucho Dinero (Race 7) has proven troublesome, but he’s a talented horse who could get back on the mark in his third run after being gelded. This is his peak run and a super effort is expected.
SELECTIONS:
1st Race: (6) Sail To The Moon (11) Run For Me (5) Iguguletho (2) Moonacres
2nd Race: (5) A Thousand Kisses (2) Tequila Sky (6) Lady Renee (7) Lady Ellorix
Drakenstein Stud stars at Equus Awards
Franschhoek operation wins eight gongs, including Champion Breeders and Outstanding Breeders
Gaynor Rupert and her Drakenstein Stud were the stars of the 2022/23 Equus Awards Ceremony at Emperors Palace on Wednesday.
Drakenstein was by far the most prominent breeding and racing operation, after a terrific season. Drakenstein’s team of Rupert, Kevin Somerville and Kira Pickford were on and off the stage so often that master of ceremonies Alistair Cohen quipped that, by the end of the function, they had comfortably completed their 10,000 steps for the day, as recommended by fitness experts.
The Franschhoek establishment scooped eight awards in total, including Champion Breeders and Outstanding Breeders, while Rupert herself was named Champion owner, a rare double achievement. Drakenstein breds won 175 races for gross stakes earnings of more than R33.1m.
The terrific Charles Dickens, raised at Drakenstein, was named Champion Three-Year-Old and Champion Miler, but had to concede Horse Of The Year to Sean Tarry’s star mare, Princess Calla.
Bloodstock SA’s August Two-Year-Old Sale will take place at the TBA’s Sales Complex at Gosforth Park on Saturday and Sunday, with 278 lots catalogued. The action starts at 11am on both days and most of the major stud farms are represented, including Drakenstein, Mauritzfontein, Wilgerbosdrift and Varsfontein Stud.
As a result of the big sale, the next highveld meeting will take place next Tuesday and the meeting at Durbanville takes centre stage on Saturday. The Cape meeting, and others, will be televised live at the sales complex.
Justin Snaith, who spoke with resolve and humour after receiving his Equus Award for Champion Trainer, has three runners to consider as strike bets on the day. The grey, A Thousand Kisses (race 2, 1,250m), showed good pace on her July debut and, from a good draw, could keep going from the front if given a similar ride.
Magic Verse (race 3, 1,400m) is a potential Pick 6 banker. She ran her heart out when beaten into second by the highly regarded Boogiefied. She’ll know more about it now, gets a strong vote and her performance will give a good collateral form pointer to the very Boogiefied, who steps up in class against older horses in race 9.
Mucho Dinero (Race 7) has proven troublesome, but he’s a talented horse who could get back on the mark in his third run after being gelded. This is his peak run and a super effort is expected.
SELECTIONS:
1st Race: (6) Sail To The Moon (11) Run For Me (5) Iguguletho (2) Moonacres
2nd Race: (5) A Thousand Kisses (2) Tequila Sky (6) Lady Renee (7) Lady Ellorix
3rd Race: (3) School Policy (8) Witblits (10) Charlene (2) Look Forward
4th Race: (3) Magic Verse (4) Right Royal Mo (11) Final Edition (5) Gimme The Best
5th Race: (4) Trippi’s Silk (5) Sacambaya (6) Thunderin Typhoons (7) O’Captain
6th Race: (1) Touchdown (8) Mothership (5) Run Rudolph Run (7) Global Movement
7th Race: (8) Mucho Dinero (2) Impetuous (3) Future Turn (4) Natayam
8th Race: (11) Mulberry Street (5) Silver Screen (3) Country Time (9) Different Face
9th Race: (5) Boogiefied (4) Paratrooper (2) Veldskoen (8) Le Legionaire
10th Race: (7) Flying First (3) Hear My Voice (2) Strawberry Light (5) Little Miss Pink
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.