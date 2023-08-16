SA step closer to being able to export horses to EU

Thoroughbred breeders and bloodstock sales companies are one crucial step closer to a relisting of SA as an eligible country to export registered horses directly to the EU.
The EU has published its report on “Equine disease control measures in SA” after an audit performed in October 2022. The shortcomings identified in 2013 have been addressed, but there are some recommendations for improvement.
Adrian Todd, the MD of SA Equine Health and Protocols, said in a statement: “The EU member states and the EU Commission will now review the report after which the EU Commission will make a decision. They are happy that the Kenilworth quarantine station, the only base from which horses are exported in SA, is of such a high standard that it assures horses exported from this station do not carry relevant disease at the time of their export.”
The next steps, Todd noted, will involve some improvements to the existing system, guided by the recommendations. This process will involve further negotiation between the EU and the SA veterinary authorities.
“Stakeholders can be assured that the conclusion of this process is a priority for all concerned,” he said.
A lifting of restrictive protocols has long been viewed as a potential game-changer for the industry at large, with global participation at auction sales expected to soar.
Thursday’s Vaal meeting has only seven races carded, partly resulting from a decreased horse population over the last several years, a problem that will be well addressed by an increase in breeding stock to satisfy higher local and international demand.
In-form trainer Paul Matchett has scratched three of his six runners in the Vaal topliner, a Pinnacle Stakes over 1,800m. He still holds a strong hand with classic winner Eyeoftheprophet, who is bound to fight it out from a plum draw.
But if you believe the old racing adage that “weight stops trains”, Emirate Gina warrants strong consideration. A grade 3 winner herself, she will be in receipt of 8.5kg from Eyeoftheprophet and on that is a good each-way prospect.
Matchett can open the day successfully with Tamil Tigress, scratched from a weak field when fancied recently but set to exit the maiden rank this time. There was a nibble in the market for Mike de Kock’s Arividicio on Wednesday, with Hollywoodbets adjusting his odds from 14-1 to 12-1 to win race 7 over 1,450m.
Arividicio has tumbled down the ratings, looks on his right mark and is one to include in the last leg of the Pick 6.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (1) Tamil Tigress (3) Contra Fiscum (5) Storm Player (10) Crimson Forest
2nd Race: (3) Babylon (10) Sovereigns Call (2) Here With Me (7) Justcantgetenough
3rd Race: (1) Village Green (9) Crystal Maiden (6) Courageous (5) Villa Semaya
4th Race: (1) Purple Pitcher (5) Battle Of Kursk (2) Feel All Right (7) Kudzu
5th Race: (9) Emirate Gina (1) Eyeoftheprophet (5) Ocean Warrior (2) Duke Of Sussex
6th Race: (4) Tanganga (1) Rain Or Shine (5) Ocean Warrior (2) Here Is The Tiger
7th Race: (4) Arividicio (5) Barney’s Pride (9) Vitellius (7) Johnny Dogs
SA step closer to being able to export horses to EU
Those involved in the industry have been assured that concluding the process is a priority
Thoroughbred breeders and bloodstock sales companies are one crucial step closer to a relisting of SA as an eligible country to export registered horses directly to the EU.
The EU has published its report on “Equine disease control measures in SA” after an audit performed in October 2022. The shortcomings identified in 2013 have been addressed, but there are some recommendations for improvement.
Adrian Todd, the MD of SA Equine Health and Protocols, said in a statement: “The EU member states and the EU Commission will now review the report after which the EU Commission will make a decision. They are happy that the Kenilworth quarantine station, the only base from which horses are exported in SA, is of such a high standard that it assures horses exported from this station do not carry relevant disease at the time of their export.”
The next steps, Todd noted, will involve some improvements to the existing system, guided by the recommendations. This process will involve further negotiation between the EU and the SA veterinary authorities.
“Stakeholders can be assured that the conclusion of this process is a priority for all concerned,” he said.
A lifting of restrictive protocols has long been viewed as a potential game-changer for the industry at large, with global participation at auction sales expected to soar.
Thursday’s Vaal meeting has only seven races carded, partly resulting from a decreased horse population over the last several years, a problem that will be well addressed by an increase in breeding stock to satisfy higher local and international demand.
In-form trainer Paul Matchett has scratched three of his six runners in the Vaal topliner, a Pinnacle Stakes over 1,800m. He still holds a strong hand with classic winner Eyeoftheprophet, who is bound to fight it out from a plum draw.
But if you believe the old racing adage that “weight stops trains”, Emirate Gina warrants strong consideration. A grade 3 winner herself, she will be in receipt of 8.5kg from Eyeoftheprophet and on that is a good each-way prospect.
Matchett can open the day successfully with Tamil Tigress, scratched from a weak field when fancied recently but set to exit the maiden rank this time. There was a nibble in the market for Mike de Kock’s Arividicio on Wednesday, with Hollywoodbets adjusting his odds from 14-1 to 12-1 to win race 7 over 1,450m.
Arividicio has tumbled down the ratings, looks on his right mark and is one to include in the last leg of the Pick 6.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (1) Tamil Tigress (3) Contra Fiscum (5) Storm Player (10) Crimson Forest
2nd Race: (3) Babylon (10) Sovereigns Call (2) Here With Me (7) Justcantgetenough
3rd Race: (1) Village Green (9) Crystal Maiden (6) Courageous (5) Villa Semaya
4th Race: (1) Purple Pitcher (5) Battle Of Kursk (2) Feel All Right (7) Kudzu
5th Race: (9) Emirate Gina (1) Eyeoftheprophet (5) Ocean Warrior (2) Duke Of Sussex
6th Race: (4) Tanganga (1) Rain Or Shine (5) Ocean Warrior (2) Here Is The Tiger
7th Race: (4) Arividicio (5) Barney’s Pride (9) Vitellius (7) Johnny Dogs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.