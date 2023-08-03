A bridge too far for Netball Proteas

Norma Plummer, head coach of SA, during the 2023 Netball World Cup game between SA and Wales in Cape Town on July 28 2023. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX
It was always going to be a mountain to climb for the Spar Proteas.
They were set a daunting target of beating Uganda by 64 points or more to sneak into the semifinals, but it proved mission impossible as this second preliminary stage match ended 52-50.
SA were made to work hard for the win by two points, but it was not enough and they probably felt like those football teams on Champions League nights where you can win but still bomb out of the competition.
The Proteas ended the preliminary stages equal on seven points with New Zealand but the Silver Ferns go through because of their superior goal difference in Group G.
New Zealand proceed to the semis with irresistible Jamaica, who have won all their five matches and will fancy their chances in the knockout stages if they retain their form.
What is left for SA in this tournament is to salvage some pride when they take on the losers of the match between Tonga and Malawi.
The Proteas will be disappointed because at the last World Cup in Liverpool they made it to the semifinal only to be knocked out by Australia and they went on to lose to England in the bronze medal clash.
Coach Norma Plummer picked a line-up of tried and tested players that included Bongi Msomi, Phumza Maweni and Karla Pretorius against the stubborn She Cranes.
There was little separating the two teams as the first quarter arrived with the Proteas leading Uganda by five points and Ine-Marí Venter doing most of the damage.
SA continued to dominate as they went to the half time break leading by nine points but Uganda upped their tempo in the third quarter as they outscored the Proteas and reduced the deficit to five points.
Uganda also won the last quarter by three points but they could not force this match in their favour with SA holding on for a victory that was not enough to take them to the semis.
SA 52-50 Uganda
1st Quarter: SA 16-11 Uganda
2nd Quarter: SA 33-19 Uganda
3rd Quarter: SA 41-36 Uganda
4th Quarter: SA 52-50 Uganda
