DBSA takes ‘conservative’ approach to credit extension, despite bumper profit
The state-owned development bank reports its best profit yet at R5.2bn
03 August 2023 - 18:40
State-owned Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) is taking a conservative approach to extending credit as the economic outlook worsens, flagging credit risk as the single largest menace facing the business.
“The bank has remained conservative in provisioning and proactive in loan management and monitoring given the evolving current economic environment and negative outlook skewed to the downside,” the lender said on Thursday, after reporting a record profit of R5.2bn in the 2022/23 financial year...
