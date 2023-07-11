Caster Semenya wins partial court victory in challenge against World Athletics
The European Court of Human Rights ruled that Switzerland, where the sporting bodies are based, had failed to institute review proceedings when it should have
Caster Semenya, one SA’s top athletes, has obtained a small victory in her ongoing challenge against World Athletics (WA), the governing athletic body, and its regulations forcing her to undergo hormone treatment. On Tuesday, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that Switzerland, where the sporting bodies are based, had failed to institute review proceedings when it should have. Switzerland was ordered to pay Semenya €60,000.
Semenya, a middle-distance runner, is a two-time Olympic gold medallist and three-time World Champion in women’s 800m. However, after her 2009 victory, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) — now the WA — said, according to regulations, she would have to decrease her testosterone. She underwent hormone treatment, suffering severe side effects. Despite this, she still won in 2011 and 2012...
