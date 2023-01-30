Brand activism and conscious consumerism

Impact BBDO tops the leaderboard in the official 2022 Loeries overall agency rankings
Woke is defined in the Miriam-Webster online dictionary as being “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues”, and there are indeed some important factors that marketers and brands need to be aware of. It’s becoming more and more obvious that younger generations like millennials and Gen Z are asking for change and even demanding it. But more importantly, brands have a moral obligation to make the world a better place.
Conscious consumerism – consumers deliberately making purchasing decisions they believe have a positive social, economic, and environmental impact – is shaping up to be become one of the biggest marketing trends since, well, sliced bread.
When I mentioned the word “woke” above, what was the first thought that sprang to mind? Those young do-gooders, maybe? Did you know that the first millennials are now approaching their 40th birthday and that the Gen Zers are reaching the workforce and will soon be the decision-makers?
Think of your target market and how many brands are actively targeting these demographics. How are these demographics looking at your brand?
Brands may boldly state that their products are the best or the most effective, but consumers are looking for brands to stand for the values they have. Consumers want a meaningful connection with a product; that’s where brand activism can create great customer loyalty and association.
Effective brand activism should create attraction and attention to topics that raise awareness and fight a cause. I’m not talking about just slapping a flag onto a brand logo on social media, for example the rainbow colours during LGBTQIA awareness months. This is most definitely not cause-related marketing (CRM). CRM actively encourages the consumer to fight the good fight, to raise an ever important social or environmental issue with the objective of being viewed as an awareness-raising agent.
There have been some really good examples of companies that have achieved activism and whose cause has a direct effect on the consumer’s viewpoint and active participation. KFC and Pringles and the “Movember” campaigns are good examples, as is SAB’s efforts regarding gender-based violence. Patagonia’s “Don't Buy this Jacket” and Gucci’s stance against gun violence – the list goes on. But even closer to home, Nike’s unwavering support of one of South Africa’s sporting heroes, Caster Semenya, when the IAAF attempted to ban her unless she took hormone-suppressing medicine, has achieved a great deal of affinity for the brand.
Now that’s “Walking the Talk”!
It’s not only millennials and Gen Z who are asking for change and demanding that brands do better or get left behind. More and more people are realising that they cannot just sit on the fence or take a back seat to what’s happening around them. It’s time for all of us to get behind issues that will bring about positive change for a better future for generations to come.
Dashni Vilakazi is MD of The MediaShop Johannesburg.
Consumers want a meaningful connection with a product, and that’s where brand activism can create great customer loyalty and association.
