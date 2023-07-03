Talor Gooch wins LIV Andalucia after 18th hole birdie

Market focus remains on inflation, more interest rate hikes and global recession as the second half of the year begins
Top UK court tells government it cannot make its immigration problem an African issue
Department failed to act despite warnings
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee
IHS’s public fight with shareholders is a rare look at the boardroom dramas that usually do not make it into the public discourse
Business Day TV speaks to Ravin Sanjith, automotive sector leader at Deloitte Africa
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Paul Rowett, co-founder and CEO of Toco
Dangers ahead are likely to have lasting effect on his premiership
Adaptation to normal cricket instead of ‘Bazball’ would have got them home in controversial Ashes Test
Feed additive can slash the greenhouse gas from cattle by 30%
Talor Gooch fired a final-round 67, including at birdie at the 18th hole, to take a one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau at the LIV Golf Invitational Andalucia in Sotogrande, Spain.
Gooch’s win at Real Club Valderrama was his third on the LIV season, after wins in Adelaide and Singapore. He is the first three-time individual winner since LIV play began in 2022.
“Last year I didn’t get a win, so this year I was just so focused on getting an individual win,” said Gooch, who finished with a 12-under par 201. “You don’t think much past the first one until you get the first one. I definitely didn’t have three in mind for the season.”
DeChambeau entered the day with a one-shot lead and was paired with Gooch and Brooks Koepka in the final group on Sunday. DeChambeau shot a 69 on the par-71 course to claim second place at 11-under for the tournament, and Koepka (68) took solo third place at 9-under.
“I just didn’t hit it well on the back nine today,” said DeChambeau, who is looking for his first LIV Golf League win. “I didn’t hit it as well as yesterday. If I do better, I win by four or five. Bottom line I’ve got to keep working on it, and the job is not done, and I want to win one of these.”
In the team event, Torque GC (Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig, Mito Pereira) won by five shots over Gooch’s RangeGoats. It is the second team win in a row for Torque.
Gooch and DeChambeau were tied after 17 holes heading to the par-4 No 18. Gooch said he knew a par wouldn’t win.
“I hit a really good second shot and put us really in a perfect position to be aggressive with a putt. The first day we didn’t make a bunch of putts, and yesterday we made a few more putts, and then my caddie and I, we got a really good read on that last putt,” he said.
“I knew the way that Bryson had been battling all throughout the day, I knew he wasn’t going to make a bogey. So I knew it was going to take a birdie to win. I had a really good read on it and made a positive, confident stroke. I just felt like I was going to make it, and before I even hit the putt, I was already visualising the fist pump that was coming with it. I’m glad it went in.”
The birdie at No 18 was his fourth over the final eight holes after a bogey at No 10.
Gooch earned $4m for the individual title, with DeChambeau pocketing $2.25m and Koepka $1.5m.
Munoz (6-under) finished alone in fourth place, with Puig, Patrick Reed and Jason Kokrak tied for fifth (3-under).
LIV play resumes on Friday with LIV London at Centurion Club in Hertfordshire, England.
Field Level Media
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Talor Gooch wins LIV Andalucia after 18th hole birdie
US golfer takes one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau in Sotogrande, Spain
