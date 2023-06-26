Fenway joins Tiger Woods-developed virtual golf league

Inflation, global growth and recession concerns are taking centre stage as the first half of the year draws to a close
By working with local and national government and industry, universities can build entrepreneurial ecosystems where SMEs can emerge and thrive
The judgment overturns a decision by the registrar of trade unions, who refused to register the forum as a trade union
Registered voters will have a chance to cast their ballots in 10 municipal wards in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape
Discovery Health has put its daily losses at R2m after a decision to exclude medical scheme members from RAF payments
Acceleration of transformation goals needed, says Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa
A problem is that deals are negotiated on paper, and when it comes to actually merging entities, cracks quickly start to show
Putin to keep his promise to let Wagner men go to Belarus
SA golfer wins BMW International Open in Munich
It's a convincing package if you can live with the fuel thirst
Fenway Sports Group, owner of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and Premier League club Liverpool, said on Monday they have added a team in the TGL, the golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s company, to their portfolio.
The Boston team joins Los Angeles Golf Club, which was announced as the first team to join TGL on June 8 and is owned by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, his wife tennis great Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams.
A total of six teams will make up the TGL, a new primetime golf league that fuses technology and live action that begins play in January at a specially designed state-of-the-art arena in Palm Beach, Florida.
“We are excited for this new journey as one of the six inaugural TGL teams in honour of a city whose love and passion for sports is unparalleled,” said Fenway principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner in a statement on the TGL website.
“Through this new, tech-focused version of the game, New England sports fans will soon have a team of world-class PGA Tour players to cheer for and redefine for this community what it means to play the game in the modern era.”
Teams will be made up of three players and feature some of the PGA Tour’s biggest names.
Players who have committed to the project include 15-time major winner Woods, Masters champion Jon Rahm and four-time major winner McIlroy.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Fenway joins Tiger Woods-developed virtual golf league
Fenway Sports Group, owner of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and Premier League club Liverpool, said on Monday they have added a team in the TGL, the golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s company, to their portfolio.
The Boston team joins Los Angeles Golf Club, which was announced as the first team to join TGL on June 8 and is owned by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, his wife tennis great Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams.
A total of six teams will make up the TGL, a new primetime golf league that fuses technology and live action that begins play in January at a specially designed state-of-the-art arena in Palm Beach, Florida.
“We are excited for this new journey as one of the six inaugural TGL teams in honour of a city whose love and passion for sports is unparalleled,” said Fenway principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner in a statement on the TGL website.
“Through this new, tech-focused version of the game, New England sports fans will soon have a team of world-class PGA Tour players to cheer for and redefine for this community what it means to play the game in the modern era.”
Teams will be made up of three players and feature some of the PGA Tour’s biggest names.
Players who have committed to the project include 15-time major winner Woods, Masters champion Jon Rahm and four-time major winner McIlroy.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Bradley survives bumpy finish to win
We’re fighting to keep the SA flag high, says Lawrence
Heversham farm takes a leaf out of Gary Player’s book
Jon Rahm not wasting time on ‘what ifs’ of merger
Zander Lombard feeling good as SA golfers ready for Munich assault
LALI STANDER: Late bloomer Ashleigh Buhai getting the swing of things
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.