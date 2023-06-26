Sport / Other Sport

Fenway joins Tiger Woods-developed virtual golf league

26 June 2023 - 20:37 Steve Keating
Tiger Woods waves to fans in Augusta, Georgia, the US, April 10 2022. Picture: MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS
Fenway Sports Group, owner of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and Premier League club Liverpool, said on Monday they have added a team in the TGL, the golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s company, to their portfolio.

The Boston team joins Los Angeles Golf Club, which was announced as the first team to join TGL on June 8 and is owned by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, his wife tennis great Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams.

A total of six teams will make up the TGL, a new primetime golf league that fuses technology and live action that begins play in January at a specially designed state-of-the-art arena in Palm Beach, Florida.

“We are excited for this new journey as one of the six inaugural TGL teams in honour of a city whose love and passion for sports is unparalleled,” said Fenway principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner in a statement on the TGL website.

“Through this new, tech-focused version of the game, New England sports fans will soon have a team of world-class PGA Tour players to cheer for and redefine for this community what it means to play the game in the modern era.”

Teams will be made up of three players and feature some of the PGA Tour’s biggest names.

Players who have committed to the project include 15-time major winner Woods, Masters champion Jon Rahm and four-time major winner McIlroy.

Reuters 

