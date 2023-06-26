Sport / Other Sport

We’re fighting to keep the SA flag high, says Lawrence

26 June 2023 - 17:14 David Isaacson
Thriston Lawrence in action at the BMW International Open at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried in Germany, June 25 2023. Picture: STUART FRANKLIN/GETTY IMAGES
Munich — Thriston Lawrence was the king of the Munich Eichenried golf course on Sunday, winning the BMW International Open, but he still behaved like a regular South African boytjie.

After the prize-giving, photographs and media interviews, Lawrence popped into the VIP lounge for a quick celebratory drink before heading back to his hotel.

But he had no chance of a quick departure as the tournament guests flocked around him to ask for autographs and pose for photographs. He obliged them happily with a smile and well-mannered words.

The boy who grew up playing the bulk of his golf at the Mbombela club told journalists that he would return to work on Monday, preparing for the British Masters at the Belfry, the next stop on the DP World Tour.

But by later Sunday evening, even before the party had shifted into town, enough champagne had flowed to suggest that nursing a little babalas was the most likely prognosis for Monday.

And why not? His triumph ended a tough time in the trenches for the 26-year-old, especially the past six weeks in the US.

After winning the SA Open in December, his fortunes went south for a while.

“I got an injury in Abu Dhabi [in January] that set me back,” said Lawrence, who hurt a tendon in his left thumb. “I should have taken three months off. Didn’t. Played through the injury and it was probably one of the worst mistakes I’ve made. But, I mean I had to play and I wanted to play — I’m a competitor, you know, that’s what I do for a living. And I went to America and had unbelievable opportunities where it was out of my comfort zone in a sense of not playing week in, week out.”

In the US Lawrence played the PGA Championship, took a week off and played the Memorial, took a week off and then competed in the US Open. He made only one cut.

“It felt like I was a 10-year-old boy who had a weekend off and just go play. I’m used to playing four or five weeks in a row and I had to learn and it gave me a lot of experience to sort of activate my mentality of ‘OK, this is one chance, you have to do well this week’. You have to sort of prepare yourself for one week only, but obviously I failed a bit.

“But then again, you never fail, you learn,” said Lawrence, who plans to take a week’s break before playing the $9m Scottish Open from July 13-16 and then the Open from July 20-23.

He was particularly chuffed with the Amateur Championship victory by compatriot Christo Lamprecht on Saturday.

“SA is just dominating if you look at the size and I’m honoured to be alongside him and I promise you we’re fighting week in, week out to keep the SA flag high.”

David Isaacson was in Munich courtesy of SA Tourism.

